Evangelista Nets Lone Goal in Predators 4-1 Loss to Golden Knights

Luke Evangelista netted Nashville’s lone goal on Monday as the Predators fell by a 4-1 decision to the Vegas Golden Knights at T-Mobile Arena.

Despite the final score, the Predators liked much of their game and exited T-Mobile Arena with plenty to carry over when their three-game road trip continues in Los Angeles on Thursday.

“I think we played a pretty good game,” Predators Captain Roman Josi said. “I felt like especially in the first period, 5-on-5, we played really well. I even liked our second, and they made a bit of a push, and they're a great team, so that was expected. We kind of ran out of gas a little bit there in the third, but we kept pushing and just couldn’t capitalize.”

“We're showing that when we do the right things, we’re a really good hockey team, and we did that for most of tonight,” Predators Head Coach Andrew Brunette said. “We just ran out of a little bit of gas and weren’t quite sharp at times, and there was a little fatigue. So, we'll get a couple of days in between games and rest up and go back to work.”

The result moves Nashville to 24-19-1 on the season and 11-8-1 on the road.

QUICK HITS

Hot Hand Vange

Despite the result, No. 77 continued to be a bright spot for the Predators on Monday.

Evangelista’s second-period goal was his second in as many games and the fifth in his last eight outings.

“He's had some good consistency and he's been playing better and better each night,” Brunette said. “I was happy to see that one go in for him. He had a little stretch where he was getting chances and they weren't going in, so it was a big goal for us and he made some big plays.”