Predators Assign Denis Gurianov to Milwaukee (AHL)

Predators Assign Marc Del Gaizo to Milwaukee (AHL)

Preds Conclude Preseason Slate with 4-1 Loss to Hurricanes

Preseason Game Day: Preds at Hurricanes

Nashville Predators Announce Partnership with Fubo

Preds Top Hurricanes 5-1 in Final Home Preseason Matchup

Preds Official Podcast: ROR on the POP! New Preds Forward Ryan O'Reilly

Predators Assign Mark Jankowski to Milwaukee (AHL)

Predators to Honor David Poile During On-Ice Ceremony at Bridgestone Arena on Nov. 22

Nashville Predators Announce Opening Week Celebrations

Preseason Game Day: Preds vs. Hurricanes

Preds Waiver Pickup Samuel Fagemo Feeling 'Ready to Go' Ahead of First Preseason Matchup

Local Designer Weaves Vibrant Latin American Flowers Into Hispanic Heritage Night Jerseys

Marc Del Gaizo is Making a Statement at Preds Training Camp

Preds Official Podcast: The POP is Back!

Predators Claim Samuel Fagemo On Waivers From Los Angeles

Juuso Pärssinen at Preds Training Camp: 'It's Demanding, But It's Fun'

Predators Reduce Roster to 26 Players

Celebrate The Preds 25th Anniversary With The Nissan Scavenger Hunt

Enter To Win Opening Night Tickets In The First of Seven Scavenger Hunts

Join the Nashville Predators 25th anniversary celebration by participating in the Preds Scavenger Hunt presented by Nissan.

Follow the Preds social media accounts on facebook.com/nashvillepredators and X.com/PredsNHL for clues to each scavenger hunt location. Entering is easy, just **click on the link** or scan the QR code at each location, submit your contact information, and upload your photo with Nissan’s newest vehicles to win exciting prizes throughout the season.

There will be seven opportunities during the 2023-24 season to enter to win great scavenger hunt prizes. The first will take place on Monday, Oct. 9 as fans can enter to win two (2) lower-bowl tickets to Opening Night (Oct. 12) and $100 in concessions vouchers.

The contest runs from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. CST at each location. The winner will be selected at the conclusion of that day. No purchase necessary to enter.

Nissan is a proud partner of the Nashville Predators.