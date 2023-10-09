Celebrate The Preds 25th Anniversary With The Nissan Scavenger Hunt

Join the Nashville Predators 25th anniversary celebration by participating in the Preds Scavenger Hunt presented by Nissan.

Follow the Preds social media accounts on facebook.com/nashvillepredators and X.com/PredsNHL for clues to each scavenger hunt location. Entering is easy, just **click on the link** or scan the QR code at each location, submit your contact information, and upload your photo with Nissan’s newest vehicles to win exciting prizes throughout the season.

There will be seven opportunities during the 2023-24 season to enter to win great scavenger hunt prizes. The first will take place on Monday, Oct. 9 as fans can enter to win two (2) lower-bowl tickets to Opening Night (Oct. 12) and $100 in concessions vouchers.

The contest runs from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. CST at each location. The winner will be selected at the conclusion of that day. No purchase necessary to enter.

Nissan is a proud partner of the Nashville Predators.