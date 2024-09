California Closets Studio

California Closets Studio will make its debut on Opening Night of the Nashville Predators hockey season on Oct. 10! This space is an ultra-exclusive club new this season, upgrading Section 114 and four suites.

Learn more at CaliforniaClosetsStudio.com.

Gnashville Fun Zone

The Gnashville Fun Zone is a brand new family-friendly space inside Bridgestone Arena, opening on Oct. 5! This space will include:

Meet & Greets with Gnash

Gnash’s House

Street hockey

Video game consoles with NHL25

Virtual reality experiences

Additional Upgrades

New television displays throughout the concourse

Nicholas Air unveiled as the new naming rights partner for the Nicholas Air Suite Level

Nicholas Air Suite Level painting

Updated Furniture in Lexus Lounge debuting on Oct. 10

WiFi enhancements throughout the building

Security enhancements

We want to know what fans think!

Contact [email protected] to submit feedback.