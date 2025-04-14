GAME DAY: Utah vs. Preds, April 14

The penultimate game of the 2024-25 season has arrived for the Nashville Predators, and they’re back home tonight to host the Utah Hockey Club for a 7 p.m. puck drop at Bridgestone Arena. This evening’s contest is the second meeting in three games between the two clubs; the Preds beat Utah in a shootout in Salt Lake City last Thursday.

Nashville saw the road portion of their schedule come to a close on Saturday night with a 5-3 loss in Vegas to the Golden Knights. Now, with just two games remaining in the campaign, the Preds are looking to finish strong as they close things out.

“We're still trying to hang on to something here down the stretch,” Preds Head Coach Andrew Brunette said following Saturday’s loss. “There’s a couple home games; we can get a good feeling before we break for the summer. You're always going to remember your last couple, so hopefully we play the right way. We'll get excited to play and try to end on the right note.”

The Good Guys:

Jordan Oesterle, Jonathan Marchessault and Marc Del Gaizo all tallied on Saturday in Vegas, while Luke Evangelista recorded a pair of assists. Filip Forsberg leads the Preds with 31 goals and 73 points, followed by Marchessault with 20 goals and 54 points. Steven Stamkos has 27 goals and 52 points on the season. Juuse Saros is 19-30-6 in net; Justus Annunen is 15-15-1.

The Opposition:

Utah has won three of their last four, including a 5-3 victory in Dallas on Saturday night. Clayton Keller leads the club with 27 goals and 85 points, followed by Logan Cooley with 24 goals and 62 points. Dylan Guenther has 27 goals and 59 points on the season.

All-Time Meetings:

The Predators are 2-0-0 against Utah in their inaugural campaign and will go for the season sweep tonight. Nashville is 5-5-0 in its last 10 outings against Arizona/Utah combined.

Watch & Listen:

Coverage for tonight’s game begins at 6:30 p.m. CT with the Predators LIVE! pregame show on FanDuel Sports Network South, hosted by Lyndsay Rowley and Hal Gill. Play-by-play announcer Willy Daunic, analyst Chris Mason and rinkside reporter Kara Hammer will have the call on the television side.

Voice of the Predators Pete Weber and Jay More will call the game on 102.5 The Game and the Predators Radio Network, with pregame, postgame and intermission coverage by Max Herz beginning one hour before puck drop. The game will also be broadcast in Spanish on El Jefe which airs on 96.7 FM, 105.3 FM and 810 AM. (El partido también se transmite en español por El Jefe en 96.7 FM, 105.3 FM y 810 AM.)