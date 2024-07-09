Nashville, Tenn. (July 9, 2024) – Bridgestone Arena ranks seventh in the United States for ticket sales and 16th in the world for gross revenue according to the international publication Pollstar’s 2024 Mid-Year Report. From Nov. 16, 2023, through May 15, 2024, Bridgestone Area sold 458,998 tickets and grossed $40,457,300 in total revenue (inclusive solely of show and concert tickets).

“It’s exciting to see Bridgestone Arena continue to be one of the nation’s best venues for live events and a global leader in ticket sales,” Nashville Predators Chief Venues Office David Kells said. “This is a true testament to our amazing staff who works hard to ensure that every fan and performer has the best experience in Nashville. We would like to thank all the artists, managers, agents and promoters for continually bringing world class entertainment to 501 Broadway.”

Bridgestone Arena ranks among Madison Square Garden (New York, N.Y.), Dickies Arena (Fort Worth, Texas), Barclays Center (Brooklyn, N.Y.), TD Garden (Boston, Mass.), Moody Center (Austin, Texas) and Wells Fargo Center (Philadelphia, Penn.) in ticket sales.

Bridgestone Arena hosted 87 events from Nov. 16, 2023, through May 15, 2024, (including hockey games). Highlights from the time period include five months with at least 10 events; three Stanley Cup Playoff games; hosting the SEC Men’s Basketball Championship; concerts from country artists Old Dominion, Cody Johnson, Billy Strings, Sam Hunt, Dan + Shay, Tim McGraw and two nights of Tyler Childers; multi-night performances by Drake and J. Cole; tour stops from award-winning artists Kevin Gates, Travis Scott, Disturbed, Olivia Rodrigo, Bad Bunny and hosting benefit concert All For The Hall for the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum.

Pollstar Magazine focuses primarily on the concert industry and reports on news regarding sports and entertainment. The nominating committee is comprised of industry leaders in all facets of the entertainment business, including arena managers, artists, artist managers, agents and promoters from across the country and abroad.

Serving as the home for numerous national and international events, Bridgestone Arena has the distinction of being one of the busiest venues in the United States since the doors first opened in 1996, hosting more than 27 million guests during that time. Bridgestone Arena has 16 consecutive and 19 overall nominations for the Pollstar Magazine Arena Year of the Award, winning the award in 2014, 2017 and 2023. Bridgestone Arena was recently named the 2024 Academy of Country Music Venue of the Year for the seventh time.

