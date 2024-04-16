17th Annual Preds Foundation Wine Festival Raises Nearly $100,000 for Charitable Causes in Middle Tennessee

Being able to put on an event that leaves a positive impact on the community and entertains those in attendance is something that the Preds Foundation takes much pride in. It also takes months of meticulous planning to make happen.

“We start planning it probably in October or November of the fall before, so it's almost six months of planning for one night,” Helper said. “It's crazy, but it's all for a good cause.”

To be certain, Wine Fest not only provided a fun evening for those in attendance, but gave the Preds Foundation another opportunity to raise money for multiple charitable causes in the community as well.

Raising nearly $100,000 from this year’s event, the Foundation will in turn be able to support multiple nonprofits in the Nashville community.

“I think the biggest thing is you're supporting such a great cause,” Helper said. “All the money that we raised tonight just goes right back out to the Middle Tennessee community through our grants program. So, you get to have a lot of fun while helping a really good cause.”

Though the 17th Wine Fest is now behind them, the Foundation’s work is far from done.

“Our goal with every event is to put on the best and most fun event possible for our fans and attendees while raising significant money for the Foundation and our grants program,” King said. “In May, we anticipate distributing over $825,000 in one day to more than 150 nonprofit organizations doing amazing work in our community.”