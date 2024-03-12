Game Preview: Penguins at Senators (03.12.24)

Game Notes

Pittsburgh enters tonight’s game with points in 13 of its last 17 games versus Ottawa (9-4-4) dating back to March 23, 2017.

Following tonight’s game, the Penguins will play three-consecutive games at home.

Sidney Crosby enters tonight’s game with 57 points (19G-38A) in 48 games versus the Senators. He has points in eight of his last nine games against them (3G-11A).

Crosby (57) is just one point shy from surpassing Jaromir Jagr (57) for the most points against the Ottawa Senators in franchise history.

Crosby (582) enters tonight’s game one goal shy of tying Wayne Gretzky (583) for the seventh-most goals with a single franchise in NHL history.

Crosby, who leads the Penguins with 64 points (32G-32A) in 63 games, is still producing at an elite rate in his 19th season. The 36-year-old Crosby has one of the highest point-per-game averages in NHL history from a player’s 35th birthday and on.

Crosby’s 843 faceoff wins lead the NHL this season by 149 more than the Rangers’ Vincent Trocheck’s 694 faceoff wins, ranking second.

Crosby has been finding the back of the net at a consistent pace. He is tied for 13th in the NHL in goals (32). Crosby has been especially dangerous on the road, picking up 34 points (19G-15A) in 31 road games. His 19 goals on the road are fifth in the NHL.

The Penguins own an overall record of 382-87-45 when both Sidney Crosby and Evgeni Malkin record a point in a game.

Evgeni Malkin enters tonight’s game two goals shy of hitting the 20-goal plateau. It would mark the 15th time in his career that Malkin has scored 20 or more goals in a season, and he’s looking to become just the 31st player in NHL history, and fourth active player, with 15 20-goal seasons.

Malkin also sits two points shy of his 14th 50-point campaign. He’s looking to become the 47th player in NHL history, and just sixth active player, with 14 50-point seasons.

Michael Bunting has six points (4G-2A) in 10 career games against Ottawa.

Noel Acciari has found success against the Ottawa Senators throughout his career, picking up seven goals, one assist, and eight points in 16 games. His seven goals and eight points are his most versus any one team, and his 0.44 goals-per-game average is his best versus one opponent as well.

Acciari leads all Pittsburgh forwards in hits (104) and blocked shots (74), and ranks second among team forwards in shorthanded time-on-ice per game (2:22).

Bryan Rust has played some of the best hockey of his career against the Ottawa Senators. In 19 career games versus them, Rust has recorded nine goals, 10 assists, 19 points, and is plus-20. Rust’s 1.00 points-per-game average versus the Senators is his third-highest versus any one team.