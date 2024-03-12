Game Preview: Penguins at Senators (03.12.24)

Gameday_A_312_OPP_OTT_WEB
By Pittsburgh Penguins
@penguins

The Penguins head back out on the road tonight as they take on the Senators in Ottawa at 7:00 PM.

The game will be available to watch on SportsNet Pittsburgh and ESPN+. Fans can listen to the game on the Penguins app and on 105.9 the X.

Team Records: PIT (28-27-8) OTT (25-33-4)

Ottawa enters tonight's contest with 54 points, which equates to eighth place in the Atlantic division. The Senators have a 17-14-2 record at home this season, but have picked up only one point in their last seven games. Three different players Brady Tkachuk (1G-1A-2 Pts), Jake Sanderson (0G-2A-2 Pts), and Tim Stützle (1G-1A-2 Pts) are entering this game on a two-game point streak. Stützle leads the team in assists (43) and points (58). Tkachuk leads the team in goals (27).

Related Links

Game Notes

Pittsburgh enters tonight’s game with points in 13 of its last 17 games versus Ottawa (9-4-4) dating back to March 23, 2017.

Following tonight’s game, the Penguins will play three-consecutive games at home.

Sidney Crosby enters tonight’s game with 57 points (19G-38A) in 48 games versus the Senators. He has points in eight of his last nine games against them (3G-11A).

Crosby (57) is just one point shy from surpassing Jaromir Jagr (57) for the most points against the Ottawa Senators in franchise history.

Crosby (582) enters tonight’s game one goal shy of tying Wayne Gretzky (583) for the seventh-most goals with a single franchise in NHL history.

Crosby, who leads the Penguins with 64 points (32G-32A) in 63 games, is still producing at an elite rate in his 19th season. The 36-year-old Crosby has one of the highest point-per-game averages in NHL history from a player’s 35th birthday and on.

Crosby’s 843 faceoff wins lead the NHL this season by 149 more than the Rangers’ Vincent Trocheck’s 694 faceoff wins, ranking second.

Crosby has been finding the back of the net at a consistent pace. He is tied for 13th in the NHL in goals (32). Crosby has been especially dangerous on the road, picking up 34 points (19G-15A) in 31 road games. His 19 goals on the road are fifth in the NHL.

The Penguins own an overall record of 382-87-45 when both Sidney Crosby and Evgeni Malkin record a point in a game.

Evgeni Malkin enters tonight’s game two goals shy of hitting the 20-goal plateau. It would mark the 15th time in his career that Malkin has scored 20 or more goals in a season, and he’s looking to become just the 31st player in NHL history, and fourth active player, with 15 20-goal seasons.

Malkin also sits two points shy of his 14th 50-point campaign. He’s looking to become the 47th player in NHL history, and just sixth active player, with 14 50-point seasons.

Michael Bunting has six points (4G-2A) in 10 career games against Ottawa.

Noel Acciari has found success against the Ottawa Senators throughout his career, picking up seven goals, one assist, and eight points in 16 games. His seven goals and eight points are his most versus any one team, and his 0.44 goals-per-game average is his best versus one opponent as well.

Acciari leads all Pittsburgh forwards in hits (104) and blocked shots (74), and ranks second among team forwards in shorthanded time-on-ice per game (2:22).

Bryan Rust has played some of the best hockey of his career against the Ottawa Senators. In 19 career games versus them, Rust has recorded nine goals, 10 assists, 19 points, and is plus-20. Rust’s 1.00 points-per-game average versus the Senators is his third-highest versus any one team.

Recent News

News Feed

Tough Start, Offensive Woes Plague Penguins in Loss to Oilers

Game Preview: Penguins vs. Oilers (03.10.24)

Penguins Had Better Energy, But Struggled with Details in Boston

Game Preview: Penguins at Bruins (03.09.24)

Meet the New Penguins: Bunting and Three Prospects Join the Fold

Dubas Talks Deadline; Tough Decision to Trade Guentzel

Penguins Acquire Goaltender Ludovic Waeber and a Conditional 2025 Seventh-Round Pick from the Florida Panthers in Exchange for Goaltender Magnus Hellberg

Penguins Acquire 2027 Fourth-Round Draft Pick in Exchange for Chad Ruhwedel

Guentzel “Earned Everything He Got” During Time with Penguins

Penguins Acquire Forwards Michael Bunting, Ville Koivunen, Vasily Ponomarev, Cruz Lucius and Conditional 2024 First-Round and Fifth-Round Draft Picks from the Carolina Hurricanes in Exchange for Jake Guentzel and Ty Smith

Penguins Fall to the Capitals In Last Game Before Trade Deadline

Game Preview: Penguins vs. Capitals (03.07.24)

Penguins Respond with Win over Columbus After Tough Road Trip

Game Preview: Penguins vs. Blue Jackets (03.05.24)

Penguins, Covestro and Carnegie Mellon Partner for Seventh Annual 'Rethink the Rink' Make-A-Thon

Penguins Get Outplayed in Edmonton

Penguins Beat Themselves in Calgary

Game Preview: Penguins at Oilers (03.03.24)

Game Preview: Penguins at Flames (03.02.24)

EMILIOOOO!

Penguins Lack Finish in Seattle

Carter’s Family Surprises Jeff for 1,300th Game

Game Preview: Penguins at Kraken (02.29.24)

Resilient Penguins Get Another Gutsy Win in Vancouver

Penguins to Celebrate Women’s History During the Month of March

Game Preview: Penguins at Canucks (02.27.24)

Rust Continuing to Be Evaluated; Smith Moves Up with Crosby

Penguins Victorious in High-Stakes Battle of PA

Game Preview: Penguins vs. Flyers (02.25.24)

Bemstrom Should Bring Offensive Dimension to Help Penguins

Gram Zammers Bring New Life to Penguins Games

Penguins Come Together For Much-Needed Win Over Montreal

Penguins Acquire Forward Emil Bemstrom from the Columbus Blue Jackets in Exchange for Alex Nylander and a Conditional 2026 Sixth-Round Draft Pick

Game Preview: Penguins vs. Canadiens (02.22.24)

Dubas Addresses State of the Penguins Ahead of Trade Deadline

Penguins Show No Quit in Disappointing Divisional Loss

Game Preview: Penguins vs. Islanders (02.20.24)

Penguins Invite Briere Family to Jagr's Jersey Retirement

Phillips Bumps Up as Penguins Make Changes

Jaromir Jagr's Jersey Retirement Speech

It's a Jagr Night in Pittsburgh: Penguins Raise No. 68 to the Rafters

Game Preview: Penguins vs. Kings (02.18.24)

Practicing with Jaromir Jagr a Thrill for Penguins

An Evening with Jaromir Jagr

Penguins Claim Forward Matthew Phillips off of Waivers

‘NHL Big City Greens Classic’ returns with Penguins, Bruins on March 9

Revisiting Jagr's Rookie Year

Jagr's Magnetism (and Mullet) Huge Part of His Legend

Celebrate 68: Looking at Jaromir Jagr’s Legacy

Crosby Sets the Tone in Response Win Over Chicago