Game Preview: Montréal vs. Toronto (PWHL Takeover Weekend)

PWHL Toronto and PWHL Montréal have traveled to Pittsburgh as part of the PWHL's Takeover Weekend. The puck drops at 12:30 PM.

Doors open at 11:30 AM.

Rally towels will be distributed to fans in attendance upon entry.

The game is available to watch on Sportsnet Pittsburgh Plus and on the PWHL's YouTube channel.

The Professional Women’s Hockey League (PWHL) is a professional ice hockey league in North America comprised of six teams in Boston, Minnesota, Montréal, New York, Ottawa, and Toronto, each with rosters featuring the best women’s hockey players in the world.

This is one of a few neutral site games designed to grow the game and hopefully expand in future seasons.

This particular matchup is set to be the highest-attended women's hockey game in Pittsburgh history.

Toronto and Montréal's rosters have a combined 18 Olympians, with participants from the 2010, 2014, 2018, and 2022 Games.

PWHL merchandise will be available at PensGear.

The Pittsburgh Pennies, the city's first women's hockey team (founded in 1972), will be in attendance.