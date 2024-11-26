What’s Brewing: Toronto in town; Puck & Pints Beerfest

The Florida Panthers feel they’re close to turning the corner.

Still trying to get back to the level of play they showed during their seven-game winning streak, they opened this week with a 4-1 loss to the Washington Capitals on Monday.

Despite their current slump, they still at 12-9-1 in the standings.

“We’ve got to stick with it,” goaltender Spencer Knight said. “We’ve done a lot of things right. We’re working hard. The effort’s there. Everyone’s buying in. Every team’s good in this league and anyone can beat anyone on any given night. We’ve just got to keep digging in.”

Grabbing their shovels, that digging will continue on Wednesday against Toronto.

Usually playing their best against recent playoff opponents, their matchup against the Maple Leafs should offer a prime opportunity to flip the switch and get back on the right path.

After enjoying Thanksgiving on Thursday, the Panthers will hop a flight to Raleigh for a battle with the Hurricanes on Friday. Closing an incredibly busy week of games and grub, they’ll then return the favor and host Carolina for a rematch on Saturday.

In addition to turkey, there should be some points on the table this week as well.

To see what else is happening around the Territory, continue reading below.

THE GAMES

Wednesday, Nov. 27: vs. Toronto Maple Leafs – 7:30 p.m. ET

**TV & Streaming** : Panthers+, WSFL-TV, WHDT, WFTX, ESPN+ (out of market)

Panthers+, WSFL-TV, WHDT, WFTX, ESPN+ (out of market) Radio: 790 WAXY (Dade/Broward); 1230 WBZT-AM & 92.1 WZZR-FM (Palm Beach); 100.3 WCTH (Florida Keys); Panthers App; SiriusXM App & Streaming 931

Friday, Nov. 29: at Carolina Hurricanes – 3 p.m. ET

**TV & Streaming** : Panthers+, WSFL-TV, WHDT, WFTX, ESPN+ (out of market)

Panthers+, WSFL-TV, WHDT, WFTX, ESPN+ (out of market) Radio: 560 WQAM (Dade/Broward); 1230 WBZT-AM & 92.1 WZZR-FM (Palm Beach); 100.3 WCTH (Florida Keys); Panthers App; SiriusXM App & Streaming 931

Saturday, Nov. 30: vs. Carolina Hurricanes – 4 p.m. ET

**TV & Streaming** : Panthers+, WSFL-TV, WHDT, WFTX, ESPN+ (out of market)

Panthers+, WSFL-TV, WHDT, WFTX, ESPN+ (out of market) Radio: TBD (Dade/Broward); 1230 WBZT (Palm Beach); 100.3 WCTH (Florida Keys); Panthers App; SiriusXM App & Streaming 931

TBD (Dade/Broward); 1230 WBZT (Palm Beach); 100.3 WCTH (Florida Keys); Panthers App; SiriusXM App & Streaming 931 Tickets: Click Here

BLACK FRIDAY OFFER

It’s the season of giving once again!

Until Dec. 1 at 12 p.m. E.T. -- or while supplies last -- fans can purchase a Black Friday ticket offer which includes tickets starting at $19 for select upcoming Panthers games.

This is an online offer only.

To take advantage of this offer, visit FloridaPanthers.com/SpecialTicketOffers.

CATS CUP

The Panthers are partnering with HockeyFest Game On! to give you the first Cat’s Cup Tournament.

The event will take place March 15 and 16, 2025 at Amerant Bank Arena, presented by Coors Light & Verizon.

With both adult and kid divisions, each game will be played 3-on-3 with a goalie. Two additional players can be added to each roster for an additional fee.

Food, music, drinks and more will be available for all to enjoy.

PUCKS AND PINTS

Suds and slap shots? What could be better!

Tickets are now available for the annual “Pucks & Pints” Beerfest.

Presented by Funky Buddha Brewery, the event will take place on Saturday, Nov. 30 prior to the Panthers’ matchup with the Carolina Hurricanes at 4 p.m. ET.

In addition to receiving an upper endzone ticket to the game, Beerfest attendees can enjoy unlimited beer sampling, music, brewery bites and more from 12:30-2:30 p.m.

All attendees must be 21+ to enter.

A portion of the proceeds benefits the Florida Panthers Foundation.

ROAD TRIP QUIZ

How do the Panthers spend their time on road trips?

Check out our new quiz from Jiffy Lube to find out!

CATS CLIP OF THE WEEK

Randy Moller and Katie Engleson saw the sights last week in Chicago.

Check out the clip below to follow along with their tour of the Windy City.