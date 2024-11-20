PROSPECTS: Jack Devine leading the NCAA in scoring

There’s been no senior skip days or championship hangovers in Denver.

Returning for his senior year at the University of Denver, Florida Panthers prospect Jack Devine hasn’t taken a day off during his red-hot start to the season.

Building off a career-high 56-point season (27 goals, 29 assists) and a National Championship in 2023-24, the playmaking forward has been filling up the stat sheet yet again.

Through 12 games, the Panthers’ 2022 seventh-round pick (221st overall) has produced 21 points (one goal, 20 assists) to help the top-ranked Pioneers remain undefeated.

His 21 points and 20 assists are also the most among any NCAA Division I men’s hockey player.

“The Panthers are a top-of-the-class organization, and I am very fortunate for the support they have given me,’’ Devine said at last summer’s development camp in South Florida. “For me, it was a tough decision [to return for my senior season at Denver], but one I am glad I made. It was about making the right decision for myself and my family, and there has been great support from the organization. They want what is best for me and they will be there to support me.”