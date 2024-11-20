PROSPECTS: Jack Devine leading the NCAA in scoring

jack-d-16x9
By Rob Darragh
@darraghfla FloridaPanthers.com

There’s been no senior skip days or championship hangovers in Denver.

Returning for his senior year at the University of Denver, Florida Panthers prospect Jack Devine hasn’t taken a day off during his red-hot start to the season.

Building off a career-high 56-point season (27 goals, 29 assists) and a National Championship in 2023-24, the playmaking forward has been filling up the stat sheet yet again.

Through 12 games, the Panthers’ 2022 seventh-round pick (221st overall) has produced 21 points (one goal, 20 assists) to help the top-ranked Pioneers remain undefeated.

His 21 points and 20 assists are also the most among any NCAA Division I men’s hockey player.

“The Panthers are a top-of-the-class organization, and I am very fortunate for the support they have given me,’’ Devine said at last summer’s development camp in South Florida. “For me, it was a tough decision [to return for my senior season at Denver], but one I am glad I made. It was about making the right decision for myself and my family, and there has been great support from the organization. They want what is best for me and they will be there to support me.”

Showing his range of scoring and passing abilities over the last two seasons, Devine is on track to set new career highs in both assists should the chips continue to fall his way.

Once the goals start coming, his previous career high could get blown by.

Able to put up points in mass, the two-time National Champion already has registered six multi-point games this season, including three games with three or more points.

Starting off this season with a bang, the 21-year-old native of Glencoe, Illinois racked up a career-high four assists in Denver’s 6-2 win over Alaska Anchorage in the season opener on Oct. 5.

A top-10 finalist for the Hobey Baker Award last season, Devine is certainly going to be in contention for NCAA hockey’s top individual prize again this season.

Additionally, a shot at a third National Championship is definitely in the cards.

“Jack’s a great player,” former Denver teammate and current Panthers prospect Mike Benning said during the preseason. “I’m sure that we’ll see him in a red jersey pretty soon. ... They’ve got another good team there. He’s going to be leader and hopefully bring another [championship] to the Pios.”

To keep up with Devine, follow the Panthers Prospect Report throughout the season.

News Feed

Barkov off to incredible start in face-off circle

RECAP: Jets 6, Panthers 3

PREVIEW: Panthers go for season sweep of league-leading Winnipeg

NOTEBOOK: Shorthanded goals; Jesper Boqvist update

What’s Brewing: Rematch with Winnipeg; Sign up for the Cats Cup

RECAP: Panthers 5, Jets 0

PREVIEW: Panthers ready for ‘hardest test so far’ against high-flying Jets 

Panthers Prospect Report: November 15, 2024

Florida Panthers To Host 2024 Hockey Fights Cancer Night on Saturday, Nov. 16

RECAP: Devils 6, Panthers 2

PREVIEW: Bennett a game-time decision as Panthers look to get back at Devils

RECAP: Devils 4, Panthers 1

PREVIEW: Panthers carry winning streak into battle with Devils 

NOTEBOOK: Point and win streaks; Defense bringing offense

What’s Brewing: Dancing with the Devils; Stache Dash Saturday

PROSPECTS: Lighting up WHL, Sawchyn and St. Martin ‘earned their contracts’

RECAP: Panthers 4, Flyers 3 (SO)

PREVIEW: Flyers in town as Panthers try for seventh straight win