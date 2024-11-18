What’s Brewing: Rematch with Winnipeg; Sign up for the Cats Cup

Looking ahead at another big week for the Panthers

By Jameson Olive
@JamesonCoop FloridaPanthers.com

The Florida Panthers are ready for Round 2.

After a 5-0 beatdown of the NHL-leading Jets on Saturday at Amerant Bank Arena, the Panthers will kick off a two-game road this week with a rematch at Winnipeg on Tuesday.

Entering the week, the Jets (15-3-0, 30 points) lead the Central Division, while the Panthers (12-5-1) sit atop the Atlantic Division.

“It’s a heck of a building,” defenseman Nate Schmidt said. “It’s going to be a rocking crowd. It’s two really good teams playing. You’ve got to feel like it’s Game 2 of the series.”

Following their game against the Jets, the Panthers will head to Chicago to battle Connor Bedard and the Blackhawks on Thursday. After that, they’ll head home to host the Colorado Avalanche on Saturday.

Still on fire as a new week begins, Sam Reinhart will carry a 10-game point streak into the matchup, while Aleksander Barkov is on an eight-game point streak.

To see what else is happening around the Territory, continue reading below.

THE GAMES

Tuesday, Nov. 19: at Winnipeg Jets – 8 p.m. ET

  • **TV & Streaming**: Panthers+, WSFL-TV, WHDT, WFTX, ESPN+ (out of market)
  • Radio: 560 WQAM (Dade/Broward); 92.1 WZZR (Palm Beach); 100.3 WCTH (Florida Keys); 101.7 WCZR (Treasure Coast); Panthers App; SiriusXM App & Streaming 931

Thursday, Nov. 21: at Chicago Blackhawks – 8:30 p.m. ET

  • **TV & Streaming**: ESPN+, Hulu
  • Radio: 560 WQAM (Dade/Broward); 1230 WBZT-AM & 92.1 WZZR-FM (Palm Beach); 100.3 WCTH (Florida Keys); Panthers App; SiriusXM App & Streaming 931

Saturday, Nov. 23: vs. Colorado Avalanche – 6 p.m. ET

  • **TV & Streaming**: Panthers+, WSFL-TV, WHDT, WFTX, ESPN+ (out of market)
  • Radio: 560 WQAM (Dade/Broward); 1230 WBZT (Palm Beach); 100.3 WCTH (Florida Keys); Panthers App; SiriusXM App & Streaming 931
  • Tickets: Click Here

CATS CUP

The Panthers are partnering with HockeyFest Game On! to give you the first-ever Cat’s Cup Tournament.

The event will take place March 15 and 16, 2025 at Amerant Bank Arena, presented by Coors Light & Verizon.

With both adult and kids street hockey divisions, each game will be played 3-on-3 with a goalie. Two additional players can be added to each roster for an additional fee.

Food, music, drinks and more will be available for all to enjoy.

For more information or to register your team, click HERE.

COFFEE QUIZ

Which Panther player take their coffee just like you?

Take the quiz to find out by clicking HERE.

WATCH PARTY

Come cheer on the Cats at Funky Buddha on Thursday.

Enjoy drinks, food, activations and more beginning at 8 p.m. ET.

The Panthers and Blackhawks will drop the puck at 8:30 p.m. ET.

For more information on watch parties, visit FloridaPanthers.com/CatsOnTap.

PUCKS AND PINTS

Suds and slap shots? What could be better!

Tickets are now available for the annual “Pucks & Pints” Beerfest.

Presented by Funky Buddha Brewery, the event will take place on Saturday, Nov. 30 prior to the Panthers’ matchup with the Carolina Hurricanes at 4 p.m. ET.

In addition to receiving an upper endzone ticket to the game, Beerfest attendees can enjoy unlimited beer sampling, music, brewery bites and more from 12:30-2:30 p.m.

All attendees must be 21+ to enter.

A portion of the proceeds benefits the Florida Panthers Foundation.

For tickets, click HERE.

CATS CLIP OF THE WEEK

The Panthers make magic happen on the ice.

But how do they fare against an actual magician?

Find out in the clip below.

Magician Kostya drops by Panthers Media Day to shock players with some impressive magic.

FROM THE ‘GRAM

Sergei Bobrovsky is sporting a special Hockey Fights Cancer mask this month.

Check out the unique purple design in the post below.

TIKTOK IN THE TERRITORY

“I think my controller disconnected!”

Nate Schmidt couldn’t believe the move Sam Bennett pulled off in the clip below.

@flapanthers

HOLY SCHMIDT #nhl

♬ original sound - Florida Panthers

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

