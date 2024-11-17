RECAP: Panthers 5, Jets 0

SUNRISE, Fla. – If you want to be the best, you’ve got to beat the best.

Well, the Florida Panthers just did.

Taking down the hottest team in the NHL, the Panthers executed their game plan to perfection during a 5-0 win over the Winnipeg Jets at Amerant Bank Arena on Saturday.

Improving to 12-5-1, the Panthers handed the Jets just their third loss of the season.

“We needed it,” head coach Paul Maurice said of getting back in the win column after back-to-back losses to the New Jersey Devils. “When you lose at home, it’s worse when it’s the same team that beats you twice. We needed kind of a foundation game to get back to the basics of what we’re good at, and we were good in almost all parts of [the game].”

Entering the matchup with the top-ranked offense and defense in the NHL, the Jets, who Maurice noted pre-game as having “no holes” in their game, were held without a goal for the first time this season, while also giving up at least five goals for only the second time.

In net, Sergei Bobrovsky stopped all 27 shots he faced for his first shutout of the season.

“I thought guys did a great job,” Bobrovsky said. “It was a complete game.”

Coming out with a head full of steam, the Panthers peppered Winnipeg’s net early and often right after the puck dropped, causing plenty of chaos and generating rebounds.

On a bang-bang sequence that began with a big hit from Uvis Balinskis in the defensive zone, the Panthers were rewarded for their relentlessness when Mackie Samoskevich deflected in a shot from Gustav Forsling to make it 1-0 at 14:59 of the first period.