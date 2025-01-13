What’s Brewing: Red Wings, Ducks visit Sunrise 

The Florida Panthers won’t get much rest this week.

Following a road back-to-back against the Philadelphia Flyers and New Jersey Devils on Monday and Tuesday, respectively, the defending Stanley Cup champions will return to South Florida to host the Detroit Red Wings on Thursday and Anaheim Ducks on Saturday.

“It’s an unusual schedule this year,” head coach Paul Maurice said.

Sitting in second place in the Atlantic Division at 25-15-3, the Panthers own a 2-1-1 record over their last four games, including a 4-3 overtime loss to the Boston Bruins on Saturday.

Despite only getting one point, the Panthers loved the way they played against Boston.

In defeat, they led 56-18 in scoring chances.

"I think that's the best game we've played in quite some time,” forward Evan Rodrigues said. “You want the result, you want the two points, but that's not one we're going to hang our heads on or sulk about."

Trailing the Toronto Maple Leafs by just three points for first place in the division with a game in hand, the Panthers will have a great opportunity to gain some ground this week.

To see what’s going on around the Territory this week and beyond, continue below.

THE GAMES

Monday, Jan. 13: at Philadelphia Flyers – 7 p.m. ET

**TV & Streaming** : Panthers+, WSFL-TV, WHDT, WFTX, ESPN+ (out of market)

Panthers+, WSFL-TV, WHDT, WFTX, ESPN+ (out of market) Radio: 790 WAXY (Dade/Broward); 1230 WBZT-AM & 92.1 WZZR-FM (Palm Beach); 100.3 WCTH (Florida Keys); Panthers App; SiriusXM App & Streaming 931

Cats on Tap: Click Here

Tuesday, Jan. 14: at New Jersey Devils – 7:30 p.m. ET

**TV & Streaming** : ESPN+, Hulu, Disney+

ESPN+, Hulu, Disney+ Radio: 790 WAXY (Dade/Broward); 92.1 WZZR-FM (Palm Beach); 100.3 WCTH (Florida Keys); Panthers App; SiriusXM App & Streaming 931

790 WAXY (Dade/Broward); 92.1 WZZR-FM (Palm Beach); 100.3 WCTH (Florida Keys); Panthers App; SiriusXM App & Streaming 931 Cats on Tap: Click Here

Click Here Watch Party: Funky Buddha Brewery

Thursday, Jan. 16: vs. Detroit Red Wings – 7 p.m. ET

**TV & Streaming** : ESPN

ESPN Radio: 560 WQAM (Dade/Broward); 92.1 WZZR-FM (Palm Beach); 100.3 WCTH (Florida Keys); Panthers App; SiriusXM App & Streaming 931

Saturday, Jan. 18: vs. Anaheim Ducks – 6 p.m. ET

**TV & Streaming** : Panthers+, WSFL-TV, WHDT, WFTX, ESPN+ (out of market)

Panthers+, WSFL-TV, WHDT, WFTX, ESPN+ (out of market) Radio: 560 WQAM (Dade/Broward); 1230 WBZT-AM & 92.1 WZZR-FM (Palm Beach); 100.3 WCTH (Florida Keys); Panthers App; SiriusXM App & Streaming 931

PANTHERS PLUS OFFER

Whether you’re at home or on the go, Panthers Plus helps you keep up with the Cats.

For the remainder of the season, fans can enjoy a new Half Season Pass subscription plan o Panthers Plus, which offers subscribers access to all remaining locally televised games for the 2024-25 season as well as the first round of the Stanley Cup playoffs.

For just $39.99, click here to purchase or visit PanthersPlus.TV.

Fans can access Panthers Plus on their smartphone, tablet, computer and internet-enabled television by navigating to PanthersPlus.TV, or by downloading the Panthers Plus application on iOS, Android, Apple TV, Roku and Amazon Fire TV.

The Half Season Pass can only be purchased on the website, PanthersPlus.TV.

REGISTER FOR CATS CUP

The Panthers are partnering with HockeyFest Game On! to give you the first Cat’s Cup Tournament.

The event will take place March 15 and 16, 2025 at Amerant Bank Arena, presented by Coors Light & Verizon.

With both adult and kid divisions, each game will be played 3-on-3 with a goalie. Two additional players can be added to each roster for an additional fee.

Food, music, drinks and more will be available for all to enjoy.

For more information or to register your team, click HERE.

BEERFEST COMING UP

We’re a little over a month away from our next Beerfest.

Presented by Funky Buddha Brewery, the Panthers will host their second “Pucks & Pints” of the season when they battle the Ottawa Senators on Feb. 8 in Sunrise.

Open to only fans that are 21 or older, fans that purchase the ticket package will get access to beer sampling, live music, brewery bites and a ticket to the game.

A portion of the proceeds also benefits the Florida Panthers Foundation.

To purchase, click HERE.

BREWERY SWEEPSTAKES

Speaking of Funky Buddha, there’s even more fun stuff on the horizon.

Right now, fans can enter the “Brewery Experience Sweepstakes” for a chance to win a private tour and tasting, dinner and a merch package from Funky Buddha Brewery.

If you’re 21 or older, click HERE to enter.

MILESTONE WATCH

Paul Maurice is six wins away from his 900th NHL win.

Dmitry Kulikov is seven assists away from his 200th NHL assist.

Adam Boqvist is nine points away from his 100th NHL point.

Paul Maurice is nine games away from his 1,900th NHL game.

Dmitry Kulikov is nine games away from his 1,000th NHL game.

CATS CLIP OF THE WEEK

The final ring has been handed out!

Check out the clip below to see Kevin Stenlund receive his Cup ring in Utah.