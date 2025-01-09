Boqvist breaking out during first season with Panthers

Speedy forward has scored five goals in his last eight games

Boqvist-16x9
By Jameson Olive
@JamesonCoop FloridaPanthers.com

SALT LAKE CITY – Stop me if you’ve heard this before.

An under-the-radar free agent signing is breaking out with the Florida Panthers.

Yes, they did it again.

Netting two goals in a 4-1 win over the Utah Hockey Club at Delta Center on Wednesday, veteran forward Jesper Boqvist is now sitting on nine goals and 17 points in just 39 games.

With nearly half a season to play, he’s just four points shy of tying his previous career best.

“He works really hard, but he also has that ability to take over games with his speed and skill,” captain Aleksander Barkov said. “He has a great shot. We’ve seen that all year in practices and games. He’s fun to watch. He’s one of those players where it’s just a matter of time until he breaks out, and he’s breaking out right now. It’s been fun to watch.”

Catching fire at the halfway point of the season, Boqvist has been one of Florida’s hottest forwards as of late, recording eight points (five goals, three assists) in his last eight games.

During that stretch, he’s logged at least one point in six games.

“Sometimes they go in, and sometimes not,” said Boqvist, who was inked to a one-year deal with the Panthers in July. “Our line’s played pretty well. We’re working hard and winning a lot of pucks down low, trying to play with speed. When we have time and space to do stuff, we will.”

He’s not wrong about the new line.

Recently put together by head coach Paul Maurice, the trio of Anton Lundell, Carter Verhaeghe and Boqvist has posted some strong numbers over 43:16 of 5-on-5 ice time.

In that time, Florida has led 4-1 in goals and 30-23 in scoring chances.

A versatile addition, it’s one of just many lines that Boqvist has played on this season.

“He’s earned it,” Maurice said of the speedy Swede’s breakout. “We’ve used him at left wing, right wing and center. He’s played with different people. He’s a really competitive guy. I think that line with Lundy and Verhaeghe, there’ some quickness on pucks.”

Despite being only recently rewarded, Boqvist’s strong play started back in October.

“You like to see that for guys that played hard all year,” Maurice said of the 26-year-old sparkplug. “In the first half, maybe their numbers aren’t what they would like. To get a little reward on the road at this time, it sets them up for a real strong second half.”

Hoping to stay hot, Boqvist will look to keep piling up points when the Panthers face-off against his former team in the Boston Bruins on Saturday at Amerant Bank Arena.

With puck drop at 1 p.m. ET, click HERE to score tickets.

Related Content

‘It’s going to be amazing’: Panthers pumped for Winter Classic

RECAP: Panthers 4, Utah Hockey Club 1

News Feed

‘It’s going to be amazing’: Panthers pumped for Winter Classic

RECAP: Panthers 4, Utah Hockey Club 1

INJURY: Gadjovich ‘close’ to being available for Panthers

‘Stenny’s the best’: Stenlund gets his Stanley Cup ring in Utah

PREVIEW: Panthers hope to get key players back vs. Utah

Florida Panthers to Host 2026 Discover NHL Winter Classic® at loanDepot park in Miami on Jan. 2

Panthers Prospect Report: January 7, 2025

Territory Talk: Panthers at the Halfway Point (Ep. 328)

RECAP: Avalanche 3, Panthers 1

What’s Brewing: Another battle with the Bruins 

PREVIEW: Panthers look to slow down red-hot Avalanche 

NOTEBOOK: Updates on Mikkola, Ekblad; Panthers travel to Utah

RECAP: Panthers 3, Penguins 2 (SO)

National Hockey League Announces Florida Panthers Quarter-Century First and Second Teams

PREVIEW: Panthers look for better start in battle with Penguins

‘Half Season Pass’ Now Available for Remainder of 2024-25 Season on Panthers Plus

RECAP: Hurricanes 3, Panthers 1

PREVIEW: Panthers host Hurricanes in first game of 2025