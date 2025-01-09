‘It’s going to be amazing’: Panthers pumped for Winter Classic

SALT LAKE CITY – What a run it’s been for hockey in South Florida.

After hosting the NHL All-Star Game in 2023, the Florida Panthers followed that up by achieving a dream 30 years in the making when they won their first-ever Stanley Cup in 2024.

In 2026, the organization’s golden age will continue with the Winter Classic.

Yes, outdoor hockey is coming to the land of sandy beaches, sunshine and palm trees.

“I feel like these players here the last few years have kind of earned the right for us to get a game,” head coach Paul Maurice said following Wednesday's 4-1 win at Utah. “It’s a little bit of a gift back to the fans. There’s two really good Florida hockey teams now, and this is going to be a wonderful experience.”

The southernmost matchup in NHL history and the first of two outdoor games that will be played in the Sunshine State next season, the Panthers will host the New York Rangers in the 2026 Discover NHL Winter Classic at loanDepot Park in Miami on Jan. 2.

It will be the 17th NHL Winter Classic and the 44th NHL regular-season outdoor game.

“It’s going to be fun, for sure,” captain Aleksander Barkov said. “It’s not the most typical place to hold a Winter Classic, but why not? If they can make it happen, it’s going to be amazing. At our home, too, and playing against the Rangers. … There’s a lot of good things happening here in South Florida for hockey. It’s amazing. The hockey community is growing. All the good things happening to the franchise right now, it’s great to be a Panther.”

For many players, it’ll be the first time they’ve ever played a competitive game outdoors.

Unlike other outdoor games, they might also be able to get a tan while playing this one.

“I’ve never played an outdoor game, only practiced and skated outdoors,” said Barkov, flashing an ear-to-ear grin. “It’s a little different with the Florida weather. It’ll be exciting.”

Asked if an outdoor game could lead him pulling the iconic lifeguard costume that he wore during the All-Star Skills Competition out of his closet, Barkov didn’t rule out the possibility.

“We’ll see,” he laughed. “We have one year of time.”

Following the Winter Classic, the Tampa Bay Lightning will host the Boston Bruins in the 2026 Navy Federal Credit Union Stadium Series at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa on Feb. 1.

In addition to five straight appearances in the Stanley Cup Final – including wins for the Lightning in 2020 and 2021, and the Panthers in 2024 – these two outdoor games are another strong indicator that hockey is not only alive and well, but thriving in the tropics.

From 1999-2024, ice hockey registration in the state of Florida is up a staggering 212%.

While the players will certainly have a blast, these games are also for the fans.

“For our fans, it’s an incredibly unique experience,” Maurice said. “I’ve been through two Heritage (Classic) games up in Canada. This going to be outstanding. I like the idea. South Florida is getting two of these games. They’re an incredible experience for the players, but also for the fans. There’s an interaction that happens. These are different.”

For more information, visit FloridaPanthers.com/WinterClassic.