What’s Brewing: Panthers heating up heading into the holidays

The only thing hotter than the cocoa right now is the Florida Panthers.

With one game left to go until they enjoy a well-deserved break for the holidays, the Panthers enter this week with a chance to push their winning streak to five games.

Standing in their way is the cross-state rival Tampa Bay Lightning.

In the first game of their home-and-home series, the Panthers registered three goals on special teams (one on the power play and two shorthanded) in a 4-2 win at Amalie Arena on Sunday.

Switching sides of the Sunshine State, they’ll battle again on Monday in Sunrise.

“It’s going to be six periods of it, that’s the way we looked at it,” head coach Paul Maurice said. “We expect a pushback game from them, for sure. For both teams, it’s a light at the end of the tunnel [before the break].”

Once they return from the break, the Panthers will welcome another division foe to Sunrise with an afternoon matchup against the Montreal Canadiens on Sunday.

Entering the week sitting first in the Atlantic Division at 22-11-2, the Panthers have been executing well at both ends of the ice during their winning streak, leading 18-9 in goals.

From big games to special offers, continue below to see what’s going on in the Territory this week.

THE GAMES

Monday, Dec. 23: vs. Tampa Bay Lightning – 7 p.m. ET

**TV & Streaming** : Panthers+, WSFL-TV, WHDT, WFTX, ESPN+ (out of market)

Panthers+, WSFL-TV, WHDT, WFTX, ESPN+ (out of market) Radio: 790 WAXY (Dade/Broward); 1230 WBZT-AM (Palm Beach); 100.3 WCTH (Florida Keys); Panthers App; SiriusXM App & Streaming 931

Saturday, Dec. 28: vs. Montreal Canadiens – 1 p.m. ET

**TV & Streaming** : Panthers+, WSFL-TV, WHDT, WFTX, ESPN+ (out of market)

Panthers+, WSFL-TV, WHDT, WFTX, ESPN+ (out of market) Radio: 5 WPOW-FM HD-2 (Dade/Broward); 1230 WBZT-AM & 92.1 WZZR-FM (Palm Beach); 100.3 WCTH (Florida Keys); Panthers App; SiriusXM Channel 219 / App & Streaming 931

SPECIAL TEAMS STATS

The Panthers are a special team.

With that, it makes sense that they are also good on special teams.

Entering the week, they rank third in the NHL on the power play (27.3%) and 12th on the penalty kill (81.2%). But with their league-leading 10 shorthanded goals, they actually rank second with a 91.1% net penalty kill.

Sam Reinhart and Matthew Tkachuk are tied for first on the Panthers with 15 power-play points each, while Carter Verhaeghe (13) and Aleksander Barkov (12) aren’t too far behind.

On the penalty kill, seven different skaters have scored a shorthanded goal, with a league-leading four coming from Reinhart.

Up a man or down a man, the Panthers remain dangerous.

HOLIDAY HAT TRICK

This holiday season, give the gift of Panthers hockey.

With the new “Holiday Hat Trick” package, fans can score tickets to a three-game block curated by either Viktor E. Ratt or Stanley C. Panther for the low cost of just $75.

Viktor’s package includes:

2 vs. Carolina

27 vs. Edmonton

March 28 vs. Utah

Stanley’s package includes:

3 vs. Pittsburgh

March 6 vs. Columbus

April 10 vs. Detroit

To purchase, click HERE.

Act now while supplies last.

CATS CUP

The Panthers are partnering with HockeyFest Game On! to give you the first Cat’s Cup Tournament.

The event will take place March 15 and 16, 2025 at Amerant Bank Arena, presented by Coors Light & Verizon.

With both adult and kid divisions, each game will be played 3-on-3 with a goalie. Two additional players can be added to each roster for an additional fee.

Food, music, drinks and more will be available for all to enjoy.

For more information or to register your team, click HERE.

CLASH IN NASHVILLE

Want to see the Panthers on the road? You’re in luck!

Fans can enter now for a chance to win two tickets to the Panthers upcoming away game against the Predators on Feb. 25 at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville.

Presented by Yuengling, the “Clash in Nashville” sweepstakes winner will receive two round-trip airfare tickets to Nashville and one two-night stay in a Nashville-area hotel.

To enter, click HERE.

GAMEDAY BOGO PIZZA

Pizza makes everything better.

Even hockey.

At participating Stoner’s Pizza locations in South Florida, fans that purchase a large cheese or pepperoni will get one of the same variety for free on Panthers gamedays this season.

To claim the offer, use code “GOCATS” at checkout.

Looking for a Stoner’s Pizza near you? Click here.

CATS CLIP OF THE WEEK

The shift so nice, you must watch it twice.

Check out Aleksander Barkov’s overtime heroics from last week in the clip below.