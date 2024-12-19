Mikkola finding more offense in second season with Panthers

ST. PAUL, Minn. – Niko Mikkola doesn’t think too much about scoring goals.

Yet, they seem to just keep on coming.

Helping the Florida Panthers close out their road trip with hard-fought wins at Edmonton and Minnesota, the 28-year-old defenseman found the back of the net in each contest.

For teammates, a goal from “Mikksy” is always worthy of a little extra celebration.

“We love it, absolutely love it,” fellow blueliner Aaron Ekblad smiled. “He deserves it. He puts himself in good spots for opportunities. Pucks are finding him and they’re going in.”

Getting to explore the offensive side of his game more this season, Mikkola has already set a new career high in goals (4) and ranks second among Florida’s defensemen in points (14).

At 5-on-5, the Panthers have also scored a team-best 32 goals with Mikkola on the ice.