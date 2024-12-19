Mikkola finding more offense in second season with Panthers

Finnish defenseman has already set a new career high with 4 goals

By Jameson Olive
@JamesonCoop FloridaPanthers.com

ST. PAUL, Minn. – Niko Mikkola doesn’t think too much about scoring goals.

Yet, they seem to just keep on coming.

Helping the Florida Panthers close out their road trip with hard-fought wins at Edmonton and Minnesota, the 28-year-old defenseman found the back of the net in each contest.

For teammates, a goal from “Mikksy” is always worthy of a little extra celebration.

“We love it, absolutely love it,” fellow blueliner Aaron Ekblad smiled. “He deserves it. He puts himself in good spots for opportunities. Pucks are finding him and they’re going in.”

Getting to explore the offensive side of his game more this season, Mikkola has already set a new career high in goals (4) and ranks second among Florida’s defensemen in points (14).

At 5-on-5, the Panthers have also scored a team-best 32 goals with Mikkola on the ice.

Niko Mikkola makes it 5-1 against Minnesota in the third period.

“He’s great,” captain Aleksander Barkov said. “He’s joining the rushes. He’s confident. He’s a big guy, but skates really well. He reads the game really well. He could’ve had two [goals in Minnesota]. He’s a great personality. I’m really happy for him that he gets to score, too.”

In watching Mikkola, there’s certainly a new level of confidence in that part of his game.

Despite standing 6-foot-6 and 204 pounds, the big Finn is able to get up and down the ice with ease thanks to his powerful strides and is never afraid join or the rush.

While it’s something he’s been doing more often recently, Mikkola showcased that side of his game a bit last season, especially with his goal in Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Final.

“I just try to work my game and play my style,” said Mikkola, who also ranks second on the Panthers in blocks (40) and fifth in shorthanded ice time (58:45). “I haven’t really thought about It too much, but it’s a good thing if I get scoring chances. Sometimes they go in.”

Niko Mikkola makes it 4-4 in the third period against Edmonton.

Like many players that have joined the Panthers in recent seasons, Mikkola has been given the freedom to explore the various corners of his game. In 170 games prior to signing with Florida in 2023, he scored five goals. In 115 games since then, he’s already scored seven.

Of course, you have to shoot in order to get goals.

In 33 games this season, Mikkola has fired off 50 shots on goal, already more than halfway to the 93 he had last season.

In 81 games with New York and St. Louis in 2022-23, he registered only 61 shots on goal.

While defense will always be his bread and butter, Mikkola’s style of play has evolved the point where it’s probably no longer fair to view him as a traditional defensive defenseman.

Mikkola is, well, just Mikkola.

“He does not acknowledge that label anymore,” head coach Paul Maurice smiled following the 6-1 win over the Wild on Wednesday. “It’s the best because those guys don’t get a lot of those. They enjoy that more than anything else. A defensive defenseman, kind of in his style, really physical, when he scores the whole bench loves it.”

