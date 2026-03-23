What’s Brewing: Maurice hits 2,000; Back-to-back in New York

FORT LAUDERDALE – A busy week ahead.

Back at home after a four-game road trip in the northwest, the Florida Panthers (34-32-3) will hit the ice for a two-game homestand as the calendar nears a flip from March to April.

Although the Panthers sit outside a playoff spot and the injuries continue to stockpile, there won’t be any shying away from sticking to their style of game down the home stretch.

“Just continue to develop our game,” Evan Rodrigues said following the team’s practice on Monday at Baptist Health IcePlex. “I think continue to play the way we play and not think too much of it. Just kind of go out and play.”

Starting the week off with a visit from the Seattle Kraken at Amerant Bank Arena on Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET, the Panthers will then host the Minnesota Wild on Thursday before closing out the week with a road back-to-back against the New York Islanders and New York Rangers.

To see what’s going on around the Territory this week, continue below.

THE GAMES

Tuesday, March 14: vs. Seattle Kraken – 7 p.m. ET

TV & Streaming: WSFL, WHDT, WFTX, PanthersPlus.TV

Radio: 104.3 WQAM-FM/560 WQAM-AM (Dade/Broward); 106.3 WESP-FM (Palm Beach); 100.3 WCTH-FM (Florida Keys); 101.7 WCZR-FM (Treasure Coast); Panthers GameDay App; SiriusXM 221/App & Streaming 931

Thursday, March 26: vs. Minnesota Wild – 7 p.m. ET

TV & Streaming: ESPN

Radio: 104.3 WQAM-FM/560 WQAM-AM (Dade/Broward); 106.3 WESP-FM (Palm Beach); 100.3 WCTH-FM (Florida Keys); 101.7 WCZR-FM (Treasure Coast); Panthers GameDay App; SiriusXM 221/App & Streaming 931

Saturday, March 28: at New York Islanders – 1 p.m. ET

TV & Streaming: WSFL, WHDT, WFTX, PanthersPlus.TV

Radio: TBD (Dade/Broward); 106.3 WESP-FM (Palm Beach); 100.3 WCTH-FM (Florida Keys); 101.7 WCZR-FM (Treasure Coast); Panthers GameDay App; SiriusXM App & Streaming 931

Cats on Tap: Find a Bar

Sunday, March 29: at New York Rangers – 1 p.m. ET

TV & Streaming: WSFL, WHDT, WFTX, PanthersPlus.TV

Radio: TBD (Dade/Broward); 106.3 WESP-FM (Palm Beach); 100.3 WCTH-FM (Florida Keys); 101.7 WCZR-FM (Treasure Coast); Panthers GameDay App; SiriusXM App & Streaming 931

Watch Party: Funky Buddha

FUNKY BUDDHA WATCH PARTY

Gather your friends and join fellow fans on Sunday at Funky Buddha in Fort Lauderdale to watch the Panthers take on the Rangers!

The official watch party will begin 30 minutes prior to the 1:00 p.m. ET puck drop.

For more information, click here.

MAURICE SET TO HIT 2,000 GAMES

Another feather in the cap for the Panthers bench boss.

On Tuesday, Paul Maurice is set to join Scotty Bowman as the only two coaches to hit 2,000 regular season games as a head coach in the NHL.

Of those 2,000 games, 316 and counting have been with the Panthers, and the impact has been nothing short of tremendous in South Florida.

“It's pretty special for him, and to be able to share it with him, all of us, is pretty amazing,” forward Carter Verhaeghe said of the achievement. “He's had a huge effect on our team in South Florida, and we're not here without him. Two Cups, three Finals, we all built something special together, and he was a huge part of it.”

Still racking up the games, Maurice will have a chance to pass Bowman (2,141 games) for the most all-time when it’s all said and done.

To be in the building for the big moment, click here.

LEARN TO CURL

Grab a stone and hit the ice!

Learn to curl is back at Baptist Health IcePlex, with availability on March 28th, April 4th, and April 11th at 7 p.m. ET.

For more info, click here.

SEMINOLE CASINO COCONUT CREEK GAMEDAY GIVEAWAY SWEEPSTAKES

Enter for a chance to win two tickets to the Florida Panthers home game against the New York Rangers on April 13, 2026, with access to food and beverage offered inside the Amerant Vault, one general parking pass for such game, and one $250.00 voucher to NYY Steak!

Deadline to enter is March 27, 2026, at 11:59 p.m.

To enter, click here.

PANTHER CONSERVATION MYSTERY PUCKS

Get your limited edition Panthers conservation mystery puck!

Pucks will be available to purchase on Tuesday, March 24th at 12 p.m. ET.

To buy, click here.