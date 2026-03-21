Territory Talk: Split in Alberta; Even More Injuries (Ep. 392)

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TT 392 16x9
By Doug Plagens & Jameson Olive

The hits keep on coming for the defending champs.

With already 400-plus man games lost this season, the Florida Panthers were dealt another blow on Friday when defenseman Niko Mikkola was hurt against the Calgary Flames.

On this episode of Territory Talk, co-hosts Doug Plagens and Jameson Olive discuss the injury bug that’s plagued the Panthers, the win over the Edmonton Oilers on Thursday, how the standings look down the home stretch and more.

Highlights include:

  • A vintage Panthers performance in Edmonton. (3:00)
  • Coming up short in Calgary; Mikkola goes down. (14:00)
  • Mike Benning impressing during call-up. (22:10)
  • A look at the standings with 13 games left. (27:45)

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