Territory Talk: Split in Alberta; Even More Injuries (Ep. 392)

The hits keep on coming for the defending champs.

With already 400-plus man games lost this season, the Florida Panthers were dealt another blow on Friday when defenseman Niko Mikkola was hurt against the Calgary Flames.

On this episode of Territory Talk, co-hosts Doug Plagens and Jameson Olive discuss the injury bug that’s plagued the Panthers, the win over the Edmonton Oilers on Thursday, how the standings look down the home stretch and more.

Highlights include: