Florida Panthers Announce New Multi-Year Partnership with Avis Rental Car Company

SUNRISE, Fla. – The Florida Panthers announced today a new multi-year partnership with Avis, a global leader in the car rental industry, making Avis the Official Car Rental partner of the organization.

This partnership brings together two premier brands committed to delivering exceptional experiences. As part of the partnership, Avis will play an integral role in enhancing the Panthers fan journey, whether at Amerant Bank Arena or on the road. Panthers Territory Members will enjoy exclusive access to travel benefits, providing added convenience and value.

“We are excited to welcome Avis as part of the Panthers family of partners,” said Chief Revenue Officer Shawn Thornton. “We’re thrilled to offer our Territory Members exclusive access to Avis benefits to make their travel more affordable and enjoyable.”

“We are proud to partner with the Stanley Cup Champion Florida Panthers, an organization that shares our commitment to excellence. Avis is honored to be the official car rental partner and trusted with the travel plans of the Panthers organization, their dedicated fans, and the broader hockey community on and off the ice,” said Andres Barry, Chief Commercial Officer of Avis Budget Group.

2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs Round 2 single game tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, May 2 at 3 p.m. (ET) and can be purchased at SeatGeek.com or at Amerant Bank Arena Box Office (Monday-Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.). Fans interested in Season Ticket Memberships for the 2025-26 season are encouraged to join the waitlist by clicking here, visiting FloridaPanthers.com/tickets or by calling PUCK line (954.835.PUCK).

About AVIS

Avis operates one of the world's best-known car rental brands with approximately 5,100 locations in approximately 170 countries. Avis is owned by Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR), global provider of mobility solutions, which operates and licenses the brand throughout the world, and is headquartered in Parsippany, New Jersey. For more information visit and www.avis.com.