RECAP: Panthers 4, Lightning 2

SUNRISE, Fla. – Eleven.

That’s a number that will stick with the Florida Panthers for a while.

After giving up two goals in just 11 seconds to fall behind earlier in the game, the defending Stanley Cup champions showed their resolve by scoring a pair of goals of their own in the same amount of time late in the third period to secure a 4-2 win over the Tampa Bay Lightning on Monday.

Giving a sellout crowd of more than 19,000 fans at Amerant Bank Arena a night they won’t soon forget, the Panthers now hold a 3-1 lead in the Eastern Conference First Round.

“Belief is a dangerous thing, and we had that,” forward Brad Marchand said of the team’s never-say-die attitude. "I don’t think we’re sitting on the bench thinking we’re going back [to Tampa] 2-2. We believe that we can make a play. You’re one shot away.”

Getting their first big roar from the home crowd, the Panthers came up in the clutch on a crucial penalty kill in the first period in which they held the Lightning to zero shots on goal.

A tight opening 20 minutes, each team had just six shots on goal in the first period.

With the shots still hard to come by for both sides through the first 10 minutes of the second period, the Panthers finally broke through thanks to some hustle and heart.

After winning a foot race with a pair of Lightning defenders to negate an icing, Marchand sent a feed into the slot right onto the stick of Anton Lundell, who then beat Andrei Vasilevskiy to break the ice and put Florida on top 1-0 at 9:06.