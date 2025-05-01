Florida Panthers Advance to Second Round of 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs  

SUNRISE, Fla. - The Florida Panthers and National Hockey League announced today that the Panthers have advanced to the Second Round of the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs after defeating the Tampa Bay Lightning 6-3 in Game 5 of the First Round. This is the fourth consecutive year the Panthers have advanced to the Second Round.

Territory Member presale for Second Round home games will begin Thursday, May 1 at 1 p.m. (ET). ‘93 Society subscriber's presale access will begin Friday, May 2 at 10 a.m. (ET) at SeatGeek.com.

Single game tickets for Second Round home games will go on sale to the general public on Friday, May 2 at 3 p.m. (ET) at SeatGeek.com.

The Panthers earned their second consecutive First Round series win over the Tampa Bay Lightning, outscoring the Lightning 19-12. Six different Panthers players – Sam Reinhart (2-4-6), Aleksander Barkov (1-4-5), Matthew Tkachuk (3-2-5), Sam Bennett (3-2-5), Anton Lundell (2-3-5) and Eetu Luostarinen (1-4-5) – tallied five or more points in the series. Florida went 16 for 18 (88.8%) on the penalty kill.

Stay tuned to FloridaPanthers.com for Second Round schedule announcement, activations, watch parties and more.