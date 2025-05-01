Florida Panthers Advance to Second Round of 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs  

Single game tickets to go on sale to general public on Friday, May 2 at 3 p.m. (ET)

advance-2-16x9
By Florida Panthers PR
FloridaPanthers.com

SUNRISE, Fla. - The Florida Panthers and National Hockey League announced today that the Panthers have advanced to the Second Round of the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs after defeating the Tampa Bay Lightning 6-3 in Game 5 of the First Round. This is the fourth consecutive year the Panthers have advanced to the Second Round.

Territory Member presale for Second Round home games will begin Thursday, May 1 at 1 p.m. (ET). ‘93 Society subscriber's presale access will begin Friday, May 2 at 10 a.m. (ET) at SeatGeek.com.

Single game tickets for Second Round home games will go on sale to the general public on Friday, May 2 at 3 p.m. (ET) at SeatGeek.com.

The Panthers earned their second consecutive First Round series win over the Tampa Bay Lightning, outscoring the Lightning 19-12. Six different Panthers players – Sam Reinhart (2-4-6), Aleksander Barkov (1-4-5), Matthew Tkachuk (3-2-5), Sam Bennett (3-2-5), Anton Lundell (2-3-5) and Eetu Luostarinen (1-4-5) – tallied five or more points in the series. Florida went 16 for 18 (88.8%) on the penalty kill.

Stay tuned to FloridaPanthers.com for Second Round schedule announcement, activations, watch parties and more.

News Feed

RECAP: Panthers 6, Lightning 3

PREVIEW: Panthers take first shot at eliminating Lightning in Game 5

‘He’s been unbelievable for us’: Seth Jones showing up in all scenarios

Territory Talk: Cats win a crazy Game 4 vs. Tampa Bay (Ep. 344)

‘That was huge’: Penalty kill sparked comeback for Panthers in Game 4

RECAP: Panthers 4, Lightning 2

What’s Brewing: Battling in Florida; Game 5 Watch Party

King Clancy nominee Barkov of Panthers discusses connection with children's hospital

RECAP: Lightning 5, Panthers 1

PREVIEW: Panthers host Tampa Bay with a 2-0 series lead

‘A welcome addition’: Ekblad set to return for Game 3 vs. Lightning 

Barkov ‘hasn’t been ruled out yet’ for Game 3 vs. Lightning

RECAP: Panthers 2, Lightning 0

PREVIEW: Panthers try to take a 2-0 series lead in Tampa

‘You need guys like that’: Schmidt providing smiles on and off the ice

RECAP: Panthers 6, Lightning 2

PREVIEW: Panthers’ quest for third straight Cup appearance begins in Tampa Bay

Tkachuk a game-time decision for Game 1 vs. Lightning 