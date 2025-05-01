Territory Talk: Panthers top Tampa Bay, punch ticket to Round 2 (Ep. 345)

The defending Stanley Cup champions are moving on.

Making their fourth straight trip to Round 2, the Florida Panthers eliminated the Tampa Bay Lightning with a 6-3 win in Game 5 of the Eastern Conference First Round on Wednesday.

On this podcast, co-hosts Doug Plagens and Jameson Olive look back at how the Battle of Florida unfolded, the keys to winning the series and more.

Plus, hear postgame sound following Game 5 at Amalie Arena.

Highlights include: