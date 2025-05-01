Territory Talk: Panthers top Tampa Bay, punch ticket to Round 2 (Ep. 345)

The defending Stanley Cup champions are moving on.
Making their fourth straight trip to Round 2, the Florida Panthers eliminated the Tampa Bay Lightning with a 6-3 win in Game 5 of the Eastern Conference First Round on Wednesday.
On this podcast, co-hosts Doug Plagens and Jameson Olive look back at how the Battle of Florida unfolded, the keys to winning the series and more.
Plus, hear postgame sound following Game 5 at Amalie Arena.
Highlights include:
- The pre-series prediction got it wrong. (1:30)
- The third line got the job done in Round 1. (5:00)
- The big players showed up for the Panthers. (13:00)
- Hear from Brad Marchand and Aleksander Barkov after Game 5. (17:00)
- The Panthers now wait for the winner of the Battle of Ontario. (23:30)