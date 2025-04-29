Territory Talk: Cats win a crazy Game 4 vs. Tampa Bay (Ep. 344)

Well, that was one game that fans won’t soon forget.
Fresh off a come-from-behind win for the Florida Panthers over the Tampa Bay Lightning in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference First Round, co-hosts Doug Plagens and Jameson Olive spend this episode discussing the incredible game, the state of the series and much more.
Plus, the duo also dives into how the rest of the playoff series in the NHL are shaping up.
Highlights include:
- The Panthers pull off a stunning comeback in Game 4. (1:30)
- Brad Marchand on the “belief” within Florida’s locker room. (5:00)
- Big hits are flying on both sides of the ice. (9:10)
- The penalty kill continues to fuel the Panthers. (15:45)
- Checking in on other playoff series around the NHL. (28:50)