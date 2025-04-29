Territory Talk: Cats win a crazy Game 4 vs. Tampa Bay (Ep. 344)

Check out the latest podcast!

TT 344 16x9
By Jameson Olive
FloridaPanthers.com

Well, that was one game that fans won’t soon forget.

Fresh off a come-from-behind win for the Florida Panthers over the Tampa Bay Lightning in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference First Round, co-hosts Doug Plagens and Jameson Olive spend this episode discussing the incredible game, the state of the series and much more.

Plus, the duo also dives into how the rest of the playoff series in the NHL are shaping up.

Highlights include:

  • The Panthers pull off a stunning comeback in Game 4. (1:30)
  • Brad Marchand on the “belief” within Florida’s locker room. (5:00)
  • Big hits are flying on both sides of the ice. (9:10)
  • The penalty kill continues to fuel the Panthers. (15:45)
  • Checking in on other playoff series around the NHL. (28:50)

Fans can also listen to the episode of any of the below platforms:

News Feed

‘He’s been unbelievable for us’: Seth Jones showing up in all scenarios

‘That was huge’: Penalty kill sparked comeback for Panthers in Game 4

RECAP: Panthers 4, Lightning 2

What’s Brewing: Battling in Florida; Game 5 Watch Party

King Clancy nominee Barkov of Panthers discusses connection with children's hospital

RECAP: Lightning 5, Panthers 1

PREVIEW: Panthers host Tampa Bay with a 2-0 series lead

‘A welcome addition’: Ekblad set to return for Game 3 vs. Lightning 

Barkov ‘hasn’t been ruled out yet’ for Game 3 vs. Lightning

RECAP: Panthers 2, Lightning 0

PREVIEW: Panthers try to take a 2-0 series lead in Tampa

‘You need guys like that’: Schmidt providing smiles on and off the ice

RECAP: Panthers 6, Lightning 2

PREVIEW: Panthers’ quest for third straight Cup appearance begins in Tampa Bay

Tkachuk a game-time decision for Game 1 vs. Lightning 

Territory Talk: Stanley Cup Playoffs Round 1 Preview (Ep. 343)

Round 1 Preview: Panthers vs. Lightning

Samoskevich ‘can’t wait to get it started’ in first Stanley Cup Playoffs