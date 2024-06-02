Tarasenko comes up big for Panthers in Game 6 win

SUNRISE, Fla. – With one goal, Vladimir Tarasenko fulfilled his coach’s prophesy and helped the Florida Panthers return to the Stanley Cup Final.

Tarasenko’s goal 9:08 into the third period turned out to be the winner in a 2-1 victory against the New York Rangers in Game 6 of the Eastern Conference Final on Saturday. It was just his third goal of the Stanley Cup Playoffs and his first point of the best-of-7 series.

“It must be God’s plan or something,” Tarasenko said.

Although Tarasenko hadn’t been scoring, coach Paul Maurice had repeatedly expressed confidence in the 32-year-old forward for the other little things he was doing to help Florida win. In fact, before the start of the conference final, Maurice dismissed a question about whether he was expecting more offensive production from Tarasenko, who was acquired in a trade with the Ottawa Senators on March 6.

“No,” he said. “Truly, production is highly overvalued right now.”

Maurice acknowledged, “that sounded stupid,” but noted that Tarasenko had scored a “really important” power-play goal in Game 3 of the second round against the Boston Bruins.

“That’s all we need,” Maurice said. “One a series.”

Consider Tarasenko’s quota filled.

“Yes, for sure,” Maurice said. “But there’s more to it.”