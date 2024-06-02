Panthers defeat Rangers in Game 6, advance to Stanley Cup Final

Bennett, Tarasenko score for Florida, which advances to championship round for 2nd straight season

ECF, Gm6: Rangers @ Panthers Recap

By George Richards
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

SUNRISE, Fla. -- The Florida Panthers advanced to the Stanley Cup Final for the second straight season with a 2-1 win against the New York Rangers in Game 6 of the Eastern Conference Final at Amerant Bank Arena on Saturday.

Florida, which lost to the Vegas Golden Knights in five games last season, will play either the Edmonton Oilers or Dallas Stars. Edmonton leads that best-of-7 series 3-2.

Sam Bennett and Vladimir Tarasenko scored, and Sergei Bobrovsky made 22 saves for the Panthers, who are the No. 1 seed from the Atlantic Division.

Artemi Panarin scored, and Igor Shesterkin made 32 saves for the Rangers, who were the No. 1 seed from the Metropolitan Division.

Bennett gave Florida a 1-0 lead at 19:10 of the first period. Evan Rodrigues knocked down a clearing attempt by Erik Gustafsson in the neutral zone and swatted the puck to Bennett. Bennett then skated into the zone and sent a pass to Rodrigues, who dropped the puck back to Bennett for a one-timer from the left circle.

Tarasenko made it 2-0 at 9:08 of the third period, burying a backdoor pass from Anton Lundell at the right post. The play started after Eetu Luostarinen chased down the puck and took it away from Rangers defenseman K'Andre Miller.

Panarin cut it to 2-1 at 18:20, roofing a shot over Bobrovsky from the right circle with Shesterkin on the bench for the extra skater.

