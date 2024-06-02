RECAP: Panthers 2, Rangers 1

Tarasenko scores key goal as Panthers advance to Stanley Cup Final for second straight season

Game-6-Recap-16x9
By Jameson Olive
@JamesonCoop FloridaPanthers.com

SUNRISE, Fla. – The Florida Panthers are heading back to the big dance.

Getting back to the Stanley Cup Final for the second consecutive season, the Panthers eliminated the New York Rangers in Game 6 of the Eastern Conference Final behind a 23-save performance from Sergei Bobrovsky in a 2-1 win at Amerant Bank Arena on Saturday.

Achieving a rare feat of determination, the Panthers are the first team to return to the Stanley Cup Final after losing the year before since the Pittsburgh Penguins in 2009.

With the action tight right from the get-go, both teams had a few good looks in the first period. The best chance for the Rangers came on point-blank shot from Kaapo Kakko in the slot, but that was gobbled up by Bobrovsky, who made eight stops in the period.

Turning defense into offense, the Panthers broke the ice when Evan Rodrigues batted down a clearing attempt from Rangers D-man Erik Gustafsson. Sending the action the other way, Rodrigues then set up Sam Bennett for one-timer from the left circle to make it 1-0 at 19:10.

Bennett's snipe late in the first makes it 1-0.

Catching fire, Bennett scored in each of the last three games of the series.

In the second period, goals continued to be hard to come by.

One of Florida’s best scoring chances came when Matthew Tkachuk was set free on a breakaway. Despite being unable to lift the puck over Igor Shesterkin’s blocker while being whacked on the hands by the stick of K’Andre Miller, officials opted to not make a call.

Playoff hockey, as they say.

Even with the Rangers throwing everything they could at the net, it was the Panthers that threatened the most in the second period. While New York led 27-20 in shot attempts, Florida owned a 13-6 edge in scoring chances and a 5-3 advantage in high-danger shot attempts.

Fairly silent throughout the series, Artemi Panarin looked dangerous for the Rangers early in the third period, but was shut down by Bobrovsky on back-to-back shots. Following the second of those key stops, the home crowd erupted into a supportive chorus of “Bob-by!” chants.

In a foot race to a puck in the offensive zone, Eetu Luostarinen helped set up what would go on to stand as the game-winning goal for the Panthers when he stick-lifted Miller to gain possession. He then dropped the puck back to Anton Lundell, who set up Vladimir Tarasenko for a quick backdoor goal to make it 2-0 at 9:08.

Tarasenko extends Florida's lead to 2-0 in the third.

With 1:39 left and Shesterkin pulled for the extra attacker, Panarin scored to cut New York’s deficit to 2-1. But that would be as close as the Rangers would get as the Panthers held on until the horn to win their third Eastern Conference championship in franchise history.

Still, the job’s not done.

With some time now to recharge until Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final on Saturday, the Panthers await the winner of the Western Conference Final between the Dallas Stars and Edmonton Oilers, which the Oilers currently lead 3-2 heading into Game 6 on Sunday.

"We've put in a lot of hard work to get back here,” Bennett said. “It took a lot, but we're not satisfied yet. We still have a job to do."

More updates on this story to come.

News Feed

Panthers don't touch Prince of Wales Trophy following Game 6 win

PREVIEW: Panthers try to close out Rangers, return to Stanley Cup Final

Conditioned Cats: Panthers excelling late in games during playoff run

‘Awesome to see:’ New dad Gadjovich gets game puck after Game 5

POSTCARD: Rodrigues checks in after Game 5 win in New York

RECAP: Panthers 3, Rangers 2

PREVIEW: Panthers try to push Rangers to the brink in Game 5 at MSG

Q&A: Mikkola talks Eastern Conference Final, Montour and more!

Panthers rolling on power play heading into Game 5 of East Final 

Ekblad, Forsling making life hard on New York’s top line in Eastern Conference Final

Ekman-Larsson 'having a blast' with Panthers 2 wins from return to Cup Final

RECAP: Panthers 3, Rangers 2 (OT)

PREVIEW: Panthers stick with new lines heading into Game 4 vs. Rangers

RECAP: Rangers 5, Panthers 4 (OT)

PREVIEW: Panthers ready to defend home ice in Game 3 vs. Rangers

NOTEBOOK: Panthers are ready to rock at Amerant Bank Arena

RECAP: Rangers 2, Panthers 1 (OT)

PREVIEW: Panthers ‘know what we need to do’ to win Game 2 vs. Rangers