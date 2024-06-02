RECAP: Panthers 2, Rangers 1

SUNRISE, Fla. – The Florida Panthers are heading back to the big dance.

Getting back to the Stanley Cup Final for the second consecutive season, the Panthers eliminated the New York Rangers in Game 6 of the Eastern Conference Final behind a 23-save performance from Sergei Bobrovsky in a 2-1 win at Amerant Bank Arena on Saturday.

Achieving a rare feat of determination, the Panthers are the first team to return to the Stanley Cup Final after losing the year before since the Pittsburgh Penguins in 2009.

With the action tight right from the get-go, both teams had a few good looks in the first period. The best chance for the Rangers came on point-blank shot from Kaapo Kakko in the slot, but that was gobbled up by Bobrovsky, who made eight stops in the period.

Turning defense into offense, the Panthers broke the ice when Evan Rodrigues batted down a clearing attempt from Rangers D-man Erik Gustafsson. Sending the action the other way, Rodrigues then set up Sam Bennett for one-timer from the left circle to make it 1-0 at 19:10.