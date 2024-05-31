Conditioned Cats: Panthers excelling late in games during playoff run

NEW YORK – The legs feed the wolves, or in this case the Cats.

After Thursday’s 3-2 win over the New York Rangers in Game 5 of the Eastern Conference Final, the Florida Panthers are on the cusp of their second straight Stanley Cup Final appearance, with a chance to close out the series in Game 6 on Saturday at Amerant Bank Arena at 8 p.m. ET.

Heading into the third period tied at 1-1 in a critical Game 5 on the road, the Panthers found another level and gave the Rangers all they could handle.

With 21 total shots through the first two periods, the Panthers peppered New York’s goaltender Igor Shesterkin with 16 shots. Per NaturalStatTrick.com, at 5-on-5 in the third period, the Panthers paced the Rangers in shots (14-7), high-danger shot attempts (8-2) and scoring chances (12-5).

The team’s ability to step up late in games stems back months ago.

“It starts with Bill Zito and bringing in a whole performance group with Dr. Chris McLellan and then Mike Joyce,” head coach Paul Maurice said of Florida’s third periods these playoffs. “We have other people that kind of work back and forth between the medical team on the team performance, guys just for recovery and things like that. We think at least the goal is for us to be pushing the envelope on how to recover hockey players because the conditioning and the hard work part has been who they are for two years. They started day one in camp for us, and they worked harder than the coaches asked them to. We always come back to the players being the key driver in this.”