RECAP: Panthers 3, Rangers 2 (OT)

SUNRISE, Fla. – It was a goal Sam Reinhart had scored dozens of times this season.

But never in a moment like this.

On the power play in overtime, Reinhart set up just inside the right circle, took a pass from Aleksander Barkov and buried a one-timer to lift the Florida Panthers to a 3-2 win over the New York Rangers in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Final at Amerant Bank Arena on Tuesday.

“The confidence was good,” Reinhart said. “We’ve been going a little bit quicker [on the power play] with a higher pace the last couple. The confidence is there. It was good composure early to withstand their pressure. That’s how the middle of the ice opened up.”

If you felt a little déjà vu watching the goal, that’s understandable.

Of the NHL-leading 27 goals that Reinhart potted on the power play during the regular season, many of them looked exactly liked tonight’s winner.

“If he’s open obviously we want to look for him,” Barkov said of Reinhart, who’s scored eight goals in this year’s playoffs after netting a career-high 57 during the regular season. “When he’s in the slot, just get the puck to him. He’s scored a lot of goals from there. He works really hard in the practices shooting from there. We want to get the puck to him. That’s what happened.”

Tied 2-2, the series will now shift back to the Big Apple for Game 5 on Thursday.

“Any time you’re 2-2 instead of 3-1, it’s huge,” Panthers forward Carter Verhaeghe said.

Entering the game sitting at 0-for-8 in the series on the man advantage, the Rangers finally broke through on the power play and opened the scoring when Vincent Trocheck went bar-down on a cannon of a one-timer from the slot to make it 1-0 at 8:51 of the first period.

Easing some of the tension a bit in the arena, the Panthers evened the score in the second period when Sam Bennett, a few seconds after Florida's power play expired, managed to squeak the puck through Igor Shesterkin’s pads from the left side of then net to make it 1-1 at 8:45.