Florida Panthers Agree to Terms with Goaltender Cooper Black

SUNRISE, Fla. – Florida Panthers General Manager Bill Zito announced today that the club has agreed to terms with goaltender Cooper Black on a two-year, entry-level contract commencing in the 2024-25 season.

“Cooper is a talented young goaltender whose rare combination of size and athletic ability have allowed him to succeed in the college ranks,” said Zito. “We are looking forward to his further development within our organization.”

Black, 22, appeared in 30 games with Dartmouth College (ECAC) in 2023-24, posting a 13-8-8 record, .910 save percentage, 2.58 goals against average and two shutouts en route to being named a finalist for the Ken Dryden ECAC Goaltender of the Year Award.

The 6-foot-8, 240-pound native of Alpena, Mich., compiled five shutouts and a 2.82 goals against average over two seasons (2022-23 to 2023-24) with Dartmouth. He was named to the ECAC All-Rookie Team in 2022-23 after registering three shutouts in his freshman campaign.

Undrafted, Black led the Nanaimo Clippers (BCHL) to a Coastal Conference championship in 2021-22 behind a league-leading .924 save percentage, producing a 24-7-1 record, 2.62 goals against average and two shutouts.

