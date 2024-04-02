INJURY: Verhaeghe week-to-week, expected back for playoffs

Injured forward leads Panthers with 50 points at even strength this season

By Jameson Olive
@JamesonCoop FloridaPanthers.com

MONTREAL – Carter Verhaeghe is expected to miss some time after being labeled as week-to-week with an upper-body injury by Florida Panthers head coach Paul Maurice on Tuesday.

“We have lots of confidence he’ll be ready for start of the playoffs,” Maurice said of Verhaeghe’s status prior to the Panthers taking on the Montreal Canadiens at Bell Centre. “He may make the last game, but we don’t think he’ll play many regular-season games.”

Verhaeghe sustained the injury at some point during a 6-4 loss to the Toronto Maple Leafs on Tuesday. After taking just two shifts in the third period – the second one ending just 3:47 into the frame – the 28-year-old sniper did not take the ice again for the Panthers.

A key piece for the playoff-bound Panthers, Verhaeghe, who’s bounced between the first and second lines, ranks fourth on the team in scoring with 71 points (33 goals, 38 assists). A force at 5-on-5, he also leads the team in both goals (25) and points (50) at even strength.

Up until his injury, he was also just one of five Panthers to play in every game this season.

While, as Maurice stated, there’s a chance Verhaeghe could possibly return to action for one final tune-up against the Maple Leafs in Game 82 at Amerant Bank Arena on April 16, the Panthers have built up enough of a cushion in the standings to be extremely cautious.

Trying to make a return trip to the Stanley Cup Final, the playoffs are what it’s all about.

In addition to Verhaeghe's absence, the Panthers will also take the ice in Montreal without forwards Matthew Tkachuk (illness) and Jonah Gadjovich (undisclosed).

Stay tuned to FloridaPanthers.com for more injury updates.

Territory Talk: Reinhart hits 50! (Ep. 291)