Q&A: Mikkola talks Eastern Conference Final, Montour and more!

FORT LAUDERDALE – The big man is making big plays in big games.
In Tuesday’s 3-2 overtime win over the New York Rangers in Game 4 Eastern Conference Final, it was defenseman Niko Mikkola that forced the turnover that led to Aleksander Barkov’s breakaway, which in turn then led to the key power play in which Sam Reinhart buried the game-winning goal.
With the win, the Panthers evened the hard-fought series at 2-2.
“I thought he played a strong game, played physical, playing in your face,” forward Matthew Tkachuk said of Mikkola’s Game 4 performance. “I thought the biggest play of the night was him poke-checking it and causing the turnover which led to the Barky (Barkov) breakaway, which led to the power play, which led to the goal. There are little moments in games that people might not think about or talk about that are so important, and that was probably the biggest moment.”
Playing alongside Brandon Montour on Florida’s second-defensive pairing, Mikkola, a hulking 6-foot-4 Finnish defenseman, has been a reliable force on the backend all season for the Panthers.
Playing in all 82 games, the 28-year-old registered a career-high 17 points (three goals, 14 assists), +11 plus/minus rating, 69 penalty minutes, 124 block shots (team high) and 198 hits (team high).
“He’s been great,” said forward Anton Lundell, a fellow Finn in South Florida. “Niko is an awesome guy. Also helps that he’s a Finn, so that makes it even better. He’s a great add to the team. He brings so much to the team on and off the ice. He’s strong and hard to play against, so it’s more fun to have him on our team then the opposite. He’s been unreal and we all appreciate it a lot.”
Bringing his physical style of play from the regular season into the playoffs, Mikkola has recorded three points (one goal, two assists), 22 blocked shots and 44 hits through 15 playoffs games.
Prior to the team’s departure to New York for Game 5, I had the chance to catch up with Mikkola to talk about the Eastern Conference Final, his chemistry with Montour and much more.