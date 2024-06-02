Florida Panthers Awarded Prince of Wales Trophy and Advance to 2024 Stanley Cup Final for Second Consecutive Season

SUNRISE, Fla. – With tonight’s 2-1 win over the New York Rangers at Amerant Bank Arena, the Florida Panthers have secured their second consecutive Prince of Wales Trophy as Eastern Conference Champions defeating the New York Rangers four games to two. The Panthers will compete in the Stanley Cup Final against either the Dallas Stars or Edmonton Oilers.

Florida defeated the 2023-24 Presidents’ Trophy-winning Rangers led by six points from both Sam Bennett (4-2-6) and Carter Verhaeghe (3-3-6) as well as a cumulative .921 save percentage and 1.89 goals against average from Sergei Bobrovsky, who allowed more than two goals in a game just once in the series. The Panthers became the sixth different franchise in the past 30 years to advance to the Stanley Cup Final in consecutive seasons, and the third team in NHL history to eliminate the Presidents’ Trophy winner in consecutive postseasons.

In Round 1 of the Stanley Cup Playoffs, the Panthers defeated the Tampa Bay Lightning four games to one, marking Florida’s first postseason series defeat of their cross-state rival. Verhaeghe (5-4-9) and Matthew Tkachuk (3-6-9) each produced at least one point in all five games of the series. In Round 2, the Panthers edged the Boston Bruins in six games, improving to 3-0 in postseason series against the Bruins in the Stanley Cup Playoffs (also: 1996 ECQF and 2023 Round 1). Aleksander Barkov led all skaters in the series with eight points (3-5-8), including scoring the game-winning goals in Game 2 and Game 4, respectively.

Territory Member presale for Stanley Cup Final will begin June 2 at 10 a.m. with ‘93 Society subscriber's presale access beginning Monday, June 3 at 10 a.m. Fans can click here to sign up for ‘93 Society email newsletter presale access.

Single game tickets for Stanley Cup Final will go on sale to the general public on Monday, June 3 at 1 p.m on SeatGeek.com.

Fans can purchase Eastern Conference Final Champions merchandise at Pantherland powered by FLA Team Shop at Baptist Health IcePlex starting on Sunday, June 2. The hours are M-F 10-7, Saturday 10-6, Sunday 12-4. Pantherland at Amerant Bank Arena will have extended hours on Wednesday, June 5 & Friday, June 7 from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.

All Stanley Cup Final away game watch parties will take place at Amerant Bank Arena. Fans can purchase a $10 ticket which includes entry and parking with a portion of the proceeds benefiting the Florida Panthers Foundation.

The full Stanley Cup Final schedule can be found below:

Game 1 – Saturday, June 8 | 8 p.m. | ABC, ESPN+, SN, CBC, TVAS

Game 2 – Monday, June 10 | 8 p.m. | ABC, ESPN+, SN, CBC, TVAS

Game 3 – Thursday, June 13 | 8 p.m. | ABC, ESPN+, SN, CBC, TVAS

Game 4 – Saturday, June 15 | 8 p.m. | ABC, ESPN+, SN, CBC, TVAS

*Game 5 – Tuesday, June 18 | 8 p.m. | ABC, ESPN+, SN, CBC, TVAS

*Game 6 – Friday, June 21 | 8 p.m. | ABC, ESPN+, SN, CBC, TVAS

*Game 7 – Monday, June 24 | 8 p.m. | ABC, ESPN+, SN, CBC, TVAS

*If necessary

For more information, please visit FloridaPanthers.com.

2024 Florida Panthers Stanley Cup Final single game tickets will go on sale June 3 at 1 p.m. Single game tickets can be purchased at SeatGeek.com or at Amerant Bank Arena Box Office (Monday-Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.). Florida Panthers 2024-25 Territory Memberships are available now. Visit FloridaPanthers.com/TerritoryMemberships to learn more, call the PUCK line (954.835.PUCK) or fill out this interest form.