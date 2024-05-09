Territory Talk: Goals, Brawls & More in Game 2 (Ep. 298)

Doug and Jameson recap an entertaining Game 2 win over the Bruins

TT-E298-16x9
By Jameson Olive
@JamesonCoop FloridaPanthers.com

The Florida Panthers put on a show in Game 2.

Pulling even in the Eastern Conference Second Round, they filled up the back of the net and dropped the gloves for several brawls during a 6-1 beatdown of the Boston Bruins on Wednesday at Amerant Bank Arena.

With the series now shifting to TD Garden for Games 3 and 4, co-hosts Doug Plagens and Jameson Olive spend this episode of Territory Talk sharing their thoughts on Game 2, the surprising fight between Matthew Tkachuk and David Pastrnak, Aleksander Barkov finding another gear and more!

Highlights include:

  • Panthers head to Boston tied 1-1 in Round 2. (0:30)
  • Everyone should bow down to Aleksander Barkov. (6:15)
  • The Bruins played with fire and got burned. (12:00)
  • Maurice gives his thoughts on Tkachuk vs. Pastrnak. (14:30)
  • The Panthers are a team fans can be proud of. (18:30)

Fans can listen to the episode of any of the below platforms:

