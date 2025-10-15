Territory Talk: Feeling fine through four games (Ep. 371)

By Doug Plagens & Jameson Olive

It’s early, but the Florida Panthers are feeling fine through four games.

As of Oct. 14, the defending back-to-back Stanley Cup champions are sitting atop the Atlantic Division at 3-1-0 and have been receiving contributions from up and down their lineup.

On this episode of Territory Talk, co-hosts Doug Plagens and Jameson Olive dive into the team’s hot start, including a strong showing for Sergei Bobrovsky and elite execution on special teams.

Highlights include:

  • Digging into Florida’s 3-1-0 start. (1:30)
  • Bobrovsky looks locked in. (13:20)
  • The penalty kill remains perfect. (17:00)
  • Why is it so fun to grab a coffee? (24:00

