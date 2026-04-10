Territory Talk: A double NHL debut in Ottawa (Ep. 394)

The Florida Panthers saw two prospects make their NHL debut in Ottawa on Thursday.
On this episode of Territory Talk, co-hosts Doug Plagens and Jameson Olive share their thoughts on Marek Alscher and Ludvig Jansson’s first taste of NHL action.
Plus, a look at the final three games of the regular season, where the Panthers stand in terms of the draft and more.
Highlights include:
- Adversity, injuries and playing for pride. (1:00)
- Marek Alscher and Ludvig Jansson make their NHL debut. (11:30)
- Alscher speaks after his big night in Ottawa. (17:15)
- What the final three games mean for the standings. (25:30)