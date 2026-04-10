Territory Talk: A double NHL debut in Ottawa (Ep. 394)

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TT 394 16x9
By Doug Plagens & Jameson Olive

The Florida Panthers saw two prospects make their NHL debut in Ottawa on Thursday.

On this episode of Territory Talk, co-hosts Doug Plagens and Jameson Olive share their thoughts on Marek Alscher and Ludvig Jansson’s first taste of NHL action.

Plus, a look at the final three games of the regular season, where the Panthers stand in terms of the draft and more.

Highlights include:

  • Adversity, injuries and playing for pride. (1:00)
  • Marek Alscher and Ludvig Jansson make their NHL debut. (11:30)
  • Alscher speaks after his big night in Ottawa. (17:15)
  • What the final three games mean for the standings. (25:30)

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