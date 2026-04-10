Florida Panthers to Host Fan Appreciation Night on Monday, April 13

SUNRISE, Fla. – The Florida Panthers announced today that they will host their annual Fan Appreciation Night on Monday, April 13 when the Panthers host the New York Rangers at 7 p.m. (ET) at Amerant Bank Arena.

Fans are encouraged to be in their seats by 6:30 p.m. (ET) on Monday to watch the third annual ‘Panthers Awards’ pregame celebration. The Panthers will award three players with three awards voted on by media, the team and Panthers fans: Three Stars, Unsung Hero and Fan Choice Award.

The Unsung Hero Award is an award voted on by the players and awarded to a teammate who is not in the primary spotlight, yet has influenced the team with a positive attitude, a willingness to help in whatever capacity necessary, and a commitment to excellence.

The Three Stars Award is awarded to the player who received the most points as a ‘Star of the Game’ throughout the 2025-26 regular season. Stars are voted on by attending local media and players accumulated points for each star they earned at home.

The Fan Choice Award is voted on by Panthers fans and awarded to the player based on being a pillar in the community and among the fanbase.

All fans in attendance will receive a Panthers car magnet upon ingress. Throughout the game, the Panthers will surprise and delight fans with giveaways such as tickets to upcoming concerts and events at both War Memorial Auditorium and Amerant Bank Arena, swag bags, autographed player merchandise and more. Immediately following the game, the Panthers will hold their Jerseys Off Our Backs ceremony on the ice.

Fans are encouraged to download the Panthers GameDay App to participate in select experiences and giveaways throughout the night. To learn more, visit FloridaPanthers.com/app.

Join the Florida Panthers Territory Membership Waiting List. Click here to learn more. Single game tickets are on sale now for the 2025-26 season. Please visit SeatGeek.com or FloridaPanthers.com/tickets to purchase tickets today.