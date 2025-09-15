Color of Hockey: Playing for U.S. in Paralympics Zheng's 'biggest dream'

William Douglas has been writing The Color of Hockey blog since 2012. Douglas joined NHL.com in 2019 and writes about people of color in the sport. Today, he profiles Ailin Zheng, a 21-year-old skater for the U.S. Women’s National Sled Hockey Team that won a gold medal at the first World Para Ice Hockey Women’s Championship in Dolny Kubin, Slovakia in August.

Ailin Zheng is rapidly compiling “firsts.”

Zheng is a member of the U.S. Women’s National Sled Hockey Team that won the gold medal in the first World Para Ice Hockey Women’s Championship in Dolny Kubin, Slovakia, on Aug. 31. Before that, she made history by scoring the first goal at the inaugural Para Ice Hockey Women’s World Challenge in Green Bay, Wisconsin, in August 2022.

But the 21-year-old from Queens, New York, and her teammates have their sights set on another deeply desired first: playing in the Paralympics.

“I think for all of us, it's our biggest dream,” Zheng said. “To be able to compete at that level, internationally and be able to compete for gold like we always watch the men's side of the sport. As female athletes, it's inspiring to see them play at that level, and it makes us want to push harder to be at that level as well.”

Women’s sled hockey isn’t currently a Paralympic sport, and Zheng and other women sled hockey players are determined to change that and view the first World Para Ice Hockey Women’s Championship as a steppingstone along the path.