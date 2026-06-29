Florida Panthers Acquire Rights to Defenseman Radko Gudas

Cats secure exclusive negotiating rights with pending UFA before July 1

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By Florida Panthers PR
FloridaPanthers.com

SUNRISE, Fla. - Florida Panthers President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Bill Zito announced today that the club has acquired the rights to defenseman Radko Gudas from the Anaheim Ducks in exchange for the rights to forward A.J. Greer.

Gudas, 36, appeared in 56 games with Anaheim in 2025-26, posting 13 points (2-11-13) and pacing all Ducks defensemen with 164 hits. He served as the Anaheim Ducks captain from 2024-25 to 2025-26. 

The 6-foot, 208-pound native of Prague, Czechia has competed in 885 NHL games with the Tampa Bay Lightning, Philadelphia Flyers, Washington Capitals, Florida Panthers and Ducks. 

Gudas competed in 37 postseason games as a member of the Panthers recording seven points (1-6-7) helping the Panthers reach the Stanley Cup Final in 2023, the club’s first appearance since 1996. 

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