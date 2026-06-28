Florida Panthers Announce Roster and Schedule for 2026 Development Camp

Four-day camp at Baptist Health IcePlex features 24-prospect roster

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By Florida Panthers PR
FloridaPanthers.com

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - The Florida Panthers announced today the roster and schedule for the club’s 2026 Development Camp to take place from Monday, June 29 to Thursday, July 2 at the Baptist Health IcePlex in Fort Lauderdale.

Click HERE to download the development camp roster.  

The group includes 11 forwards, eight defensemen and five goaltenders.  

The 24-prospect roster includes Panthers selections from each of the club’s previous six NHL Drafts as well as additional invitees.  

All on-ice sessions at Baptist Health IcePlex will be free and open to the public, subject to change.  

DEVELOPMENT CAMP PRACTICE SCHEDULE 

Monday, June 29: 

  • On ice session (full group) 1:15 p.m. - 2:15 p.m.

Tuesday, June 30: 

  • On ice session (full group) 10:30 a.m. – 11:30 a.m.

Wednesday, July 1: 

  • On ice session (full group) 10:30 a.m. – 11:30 a.m.

Thursday, July 2: 

  • 3v3 scrimmage (full group) 10:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m.

2026-27 Florida Panthers Territory Memberships are available now! Click here to learn more. For all the latest in Panthers news, concerts and events at Amerant Bank Arena & FTL War Memorial, sign up for '93 Society newsletter and receive information straight to your inbox. Visit FloridaPanthers.com or SeatGeek.com for all ticketing needs.

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