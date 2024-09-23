RECAP: Panthers 6, Predators 2 (Game 2)

SUNRISE, Fla. – Why win once when you can win twice.

After earning a 3-2 win over the Nashville Predators in Game 1 of their preseason doubleheader, the Florida Panthers secured the sweep with a 6-2 win in Game 2 at Amerant Bank Arena on Sunday.

In each of the last two seasons, the Panthers have gone 2-0 against Nashville.

Right from the get-go in Game 2, the first line of Carter Verhaeghe, Aleksander Barkov and Sam Reinhart was noticeable early, snapping the puck around without missing a beat from last season.

“They did the right things, they didn’t cheat the game, and they ran their routes,” said head coach Paul Maurice on the group’s effort.

Frustrating the Predators with their puck control, Barkov drew an early tripping penalty to send the Panthers on the power play.

Picking up right where he left off from his 57-goal season, Reinhart tapped in a feed from Barkov backdoor on Nashville’s Scott Wedgewood on the man-advantage to give the Panthers a 1-0 lead at 4:36.