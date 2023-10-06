RECAP: Panthers 6, Lightning 3

“Great feeling,” said Stenlund, who’s gearing up for his first season with the Panthers. “It was a good game. I think we started off slow, but we got more into the game the longer we went.”

Following a faceoff win in the offensive zone, the Lightning opened the scoring when Victor Hedman, who had appeared in just one preseason game prior to tonight’s tilt, locked, loaded and buried a heavy shot from beyond the left circle to make it 1-0 at 2:54 of the first period.

Stenlund answered for the Panthers when he finished off a nice give-and-go sequence by collecting a centering feed from speedster Evan Rodrigues and guiding the puck straight past Matt Tomkins into the back of the cage to make it 1-1 and get things even again at 5:01.

“I’m happy for him,” Panthers head coach Paul Maurice said of Stenlund, who has 125 games of NHL experience under his belt. “I know it’s an exhibition, but when you score a bunch of goals and create a lot of chances and shots, it makes you feel good about your game.”