RECAP: Panthers 6, Lightning 3

TAMPA – Bookended by goals from newcomer Kevin Stenlund, the Panthers got better and better as the game went on during a 6-3 preseason win over the cross-state rival Lightning at Amalie Arena on Thursday.
“Great feeling,” said Stenlund, who’s gearing up for his first season with the Panthers. “It was a good game. I think we started off slow, but we got more into the game the longer we went.”
Following a faceoff win in the offensive zone, the Lightning opened the scoring when Victor Hedman, who had appeared in just one preseason game prior to tonight’s tilt, locked, loaded and buried a heavy shot from beyond the left circle to make it 1-0 at 2:54 of the first period.
Stenlund answered for the Panthers when he finished off a nice give-and-go sequence by collecting a centering feed from speedster Evan Rodrigues and guiding the puck straight past Matt Tomkins into the back of the cage to make it 1-1 and get things even again at 5:01.
“I’m happy for him,” Panthers head coach Paul Maurice said of Stenlund, who has 125 games of NHL experience under his belt. “I know it’s an exhibition, but when you score a bunch of goals and create a lot of chances and shots, it makes you feel good about your game.”
As it was in the first period, the Lightning pounced early in the second when Nikita Kucherov skated into the high slot and fired the rubber through traffic past Anthony Stolarz to make it 2-1 at 1:16.
While this rematch didn’t quite pack the same punch as the penalty-filled slugfest in Orlando on Tuesday, the fists still flew in the second period when Casey Fitzgerald and Auston Watson brawled after Fitzgerald laid out Waltteri Merla with a booming clean hit in the neutral zone.
On the power play, the Panthers pulled even again when Eetu Luostarinen tipped in a point shot from Oliver Ekman-Larsson to make it 2-2 at 10:59. Soon after, Steven Stamkos connected on a one-timer from his usual spot on the power play to give the Lightning a 3-2 advantage at 13:01.
After Ekman-Larsson helped keep the puck in the zone, the Panthers struck again when Ryan Lomberg teed up Nick Cousins for a sizzling one-timer from the slot to make it 3-3 at 14:17.
In three preseason games, Ekman-Larsson has logged five assists.
"He's such a long-stick man," Maurice said. "All those guys with vision read the play well, so we play a game that's going to allow him to use that long stick and that vision to pre-gap. I think he's going to play very well here."
Exiting in the second period with an undisclosed injury, Sam Bennett did not return to the bench for the Panthers. After the game, Maurice said the grizzled forward will be evaluated on Friday.
“Hopefully it’s not too serious,” Maurice said.
In the third period, the Panthers kept their foot on the gas.
After Justin Sourdif earned his first goal of the preseason when Zac Dalpe crashed the net and helped the puck slip past Tomkins to make it 4-3 at 10:07, the 21-year-old rookie then showed off his vision with a sweet no-look pass to set up Lomberg for a one-timer that made it 5-3 at 11:38.
Missing last year’s preseason due to an injury, Sourdif, a 2020 third-round pick heading into his second season in the professional ranks, feels that playing in these exhibitions has been invaluable.
“I’m really fortunate that I’ve been healthy this preseason,” said Sourdif, who tallied 24 points in 48 games during his rookie season in the AHL in 2022-23. “I’ve really enjoyed the games and just the opportunity to play. Last year I was down in the dumps, so this year’s been a blast.”
With 42 seconds left in regulation, Stenlund made it 6-3 with an empty-net goal.
After posting 12 shots in the first period, the Panthers racked up 40 over the next two periods.
“I thought we had a whole bunch of guys up front get really good in the back half of that game,” Maurice said. “[Sourdif] was one of them. For the younger players, confidence is everything. They’re processing things completely differently than in the past. It happens so much faster and you have to rely on your instincts more. To get that feeling that your instincts are right, you keep getting faster. I thought all of those young players, as the game went on, they got faster.”
CATS QUOTES
“I felt we built [from the first period]. I thought Sourdy (Sourdif) had a heck of a game.” -- Dalpe on tonight’s win
“A little bit more confidence, maybe. We have one more game and then the real thing starts. We’re looking forward to it.” – Stenlund on how he felt after tonight’s win
“It felt pretty good. I’ve been trying to play better as the preseason’s been going on. All the guys I played with today really helped me out and made me feel comfortable against a really good Tampa Bay Lightning team. I was just trying to have as much fun out there as I could.” – Sourdif on his performance against the Bolts
WHAT’S NEXT?
Just one more game until things start to count.
After splitting the first two games of this current three-game stretch against the Lightning, the Panthers will host their cross-state rivals for a rematch in the preseason finale at Amerant Bank Arena on Saturday at 6 p.m. ET.
