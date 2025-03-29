RECAP: Panthers 2, Utah HC 1 (OT)

SUNRISE, Fla. – Brad Marchand used to be seen as a villain in South Florida.

Now, he’s having fun playing the role of hero.

Making his long-awaited debut after being acquired from the Boston Bruins at the trade deadline, the veteran forward assisted on Sam Bennett’s goal at 4:18 of overtime to lift the Florida Panthers to a 2-1 win over the Utah Hockey Club at Amerant Bank Arena on Friday.

With the win, the Panthers moved back into first place in the Atlantic Division at 44-25-3.

“Being cheered by Panthers fans was a lot different, but it’s a great feeling,” said Marchand, who’d only ever previously played for Boston. “It’s not often you get to be part of a group like this. I’ve been on a lot of teams throughout the years, and you know when you have something special. You know when you walk into a special room, and that’s what they have here, you want to be a part of. There’s not many teams that are legit contenders each year. When you walk in the room, the way they walk about the game, the way they talk about working and competing, there’s a reason why they’re as good as they are.”

The first period came and went without either team breaking the ice.

The biggest cheer in the fairly quiet opening 20 minutes was for Kevin Stenlund.

A key member of last year’s Stanley Cup-winning squad, Stenlund, who joined Utah as a free agent this past summer, received a warm reception in his first game back in Sunrise.

"He was a big piece of our group last year and a big reason why we won," defenseman Gustav Forsling said of his former teammate.

Coming out very hot to start the second period, Bennett drew first blood for the Panthers when he tapped in a pass from Aleksander Barkov on the power play to make it 1-0 at 2:28.