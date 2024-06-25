RECAP: Panthers 2, Oilers 1

“You can’t pick one guy because every guy was so committed to winning,” Panthers forward Sam Bennett said of the full-team effort in Game 7. “Every guy was so committed to doing whatever it took to win. I love this group. This is a really special group.”

Carrying that lead into the final 20 minutes, the Panthers locked it down as only they can.

Not allowing a single shot on goal until 7:08 had ticked off the clock, the Panthers held the Oilers, desperate for a goal, to just nine shots and eight scoring chances in the third period.

With just over seven minutes left in regulation, the Panthers survived one of the scariest sequences of the period when Connor McDavid, who took home the Conn Smythe in defeat after leading the playoffs with 42 points, was denied on a golden look in front.

On the play, Gustav Forsling kept McDavid from getting a clean look, and Brandon Montour kept Zach Hyman from getting a shot off on the follow-up attempt. Helping Bobrovsky keep the puck from across the goal line, Eetu Luostarinen and Bennett both dove into the crease.

In that moment, you could tell the Panthers weren’t going to let this one get away.

“Big players step up at big times,” Bennett said.

From there, the Panthers slowly chipped away at the final opponent: the clock.

Over the final five minutes, Evan Rodrigues basically lived in the boards.

“That’s what I was trying to do – kill as much time as possible,” said Rodrigues, a key signing last summer. “Especially late in the period, we were trying to wear them down there. We just wanted to wear them down in the D-zone. Every guy contributed. It was all worth it.”

When the final seconds ticked off, jubilation ensued.

After so many years of ups and down, the Panthers reached the top of the mountain.

Stanley Cup champions.

"It was supposed to be seven games,” Forsling said. “We're doing it the hard way. That's how it was supposed to be, at home in front of our family, friends and fans. It was meant to be."

Stay tuned for more stories on the Panthers’ historic victory in the coming days.

THEY SAID IT

“There’s so many plays during the game that were so much by all of the players. We played with freedom. We played so hard. We deserved to win today.” – Kevin Stenlund

“[Sergei Bobrovsky] has been our best player all year long, all playoff long. When we needed him most, he stood on his head again." – Sam Bennett

“We were really strong mentally and physically.” – Gustav Forsling

“To win it at home in front of our own fans, I think it was meant to be.” – Carter Verhaeghe

WHAT’S NEXT?

It’s time to celebrate.

Stay tuned for more information regarding the upcoming Stanley Cup parade.