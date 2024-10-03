RECAP: Panthers 2, Lightning 1 (OT)

TAMPA – Sandis Vilmanis found the back of the net just 15 seconds into overtime to lift the Florida Panthers to a 2-1 win over the Tampa Bay Lightning at Amalie Arena on Wednesday.

“We’re starting to see kind of some man strength come into his game,” head coach Paul Maurice said of Vilmanis, who’s 20 years old and preparing for his first pro season. “We’re excited about him. … He’s got a big shot. He does some things that are things that coaches don’t make better. They are what they are. He’s got a bunch of that.”

Even with the Lightning deploying a more-seasoned lineup, the Panthers did more than hold their own in the first period. Giving up just three shots on goal, the Panthers stood tall throughout the opening 20 minutes, including holding their ground on one penalty kill.

In the second period, Panthers rookie forward Josh Davies set off a powder keg when he laid out Lightning captain Victor Hedman with a clean hit in the neutral zone. Immediately after the booming blow, the 20-year-old was dragged down from behind by Nikita Kucherov.