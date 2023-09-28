RECAP: Hurricanes 4, Panthers 1 (Preseason)

Near the midway point of the middle frame, Yaniv Perets replaced Raanta in Carolina’s net.
Finally cashing after a couple missed opportunities earlier in the game, the Hurricanes broke through on the power play when Stefan Noesen slipped down toward the blue paint and tapped a pass from Jesperi Kotkaniemi into the twine to make it 1-1 at 1:07 of the third period.
Giving the Hurricanes the lead, Ryan Suzuki carried the puck into the bottom of the right circle and roofed a shot over Knight’s shoulder to make it 2-1 at 3:43. Just 31 seconds later -- and with the home crowd fired up -- Brady Skjei buried a one-timer on an odd-man rush to make it 3-1 at 4:14.
With 1:39 left in regulation, Michael Bunting sent the puck into an empty net to make it 4-1.
“I think for the first 40 minutes we were pretty good,” said Panthers veteran forward Zac Dalpe, who’s captained the team’s AHL affiliate in Charlotte the past two seasons. “Obviously it looked like we ran out of gas, and then their goals came in bunches. I thought we were good for 40.”
CATS QUOTES
“It’s really important. There’s a whole bunch of teams in the league that won’t give you any ice to play on. You’ve got to adjust your game. The younger guys were better at adjusting their game than we were in Game 2 of the doubleheader against Nashville in the second period.” – Maurice on the importance of tough games like tonight for young players
“That’s the way we want to play. It might not be pretty at times, but it’s worked for us in the past. I guess it worked there. It’s something to build off of, for sure.” – Dalpe on the Panthers finding success grinding it out in the second period
WHAT’S NEXT?
Who wants to see more of Carolina?
The Cats will host the Hurricanes for a rematch at Amerant Bank Arena on Friday at 6 p.m. ET.
For tickets, click HERE.