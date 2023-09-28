RECAP: Hurricanes 4, Panthers 1 (Preseason)

While the Hurricanes deployed many of their NHL regulars for the matchup, the Panthers brought a less-experienced lineup on the quick up-and-back trip. With that, head coach Paul Maurice said he knew his players would be in for a very tough challenge -- but that was also the point.

“It was better than expected in the first,” Maurice said. “I think our legs caught up to us a little bit as the game went on. You know what? I’m not really looking at these games to tell us where the Florida Panthers are in terms of their game. This was an opportunity for almost everybody that’s pushing for the handful of spots that we do have available to make their case.”

With that, the Panthers liked what they saw.

“Just about everybody made a case,” Maurice said. “There’s some good cases.”

Prior to puck drop, a special moment occurred when Skyler Brind’Amour, who is heading into his first professional season after signing a two-year contract with Florida’s AHL affiliate in April, skated over to Carolina’s bench for a picture with his dad, Hurricanes coach Rod Brind’Amour.