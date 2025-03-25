PROSPECTS: NCAA & CHL Postseason Preview

Now the fun begins.

After all the hard work and grind of the season, the postseason has arrived for the NCAA and CHL.

Between the NCAA and CHL, the Florida Panthers will have six prospects contending for a championship.

Here is how they have shaped out this season and the road ahead.

NCAA

Vladislav Lukashevich – Michigan State (Ranked 1st overall)

A 2021 fourth-round pick (120th overall) has recorded seven points (goal, six assists) and a +11 plus/minus rating in 28 games for the first ranked Spartans.

Steady on the backend, Lukashevich helped Michigan State to a 26-6-4 record this season.

The first seed in the Toledo Region, Michigan State will play Cornell on Thursday, March 27th at 5:30 p.m. ET on ESPN+.