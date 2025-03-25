PROSPECTS: NCAA & CHL Postseason Preview

By Rob Darragh
@darraghfla

Now the fun begins.

After all the hard work and grind of the season, the postseason has arrived for the NCAA and CHL.

Between the NCAA and CHL, the Florida Panthers will have six prospects contending for a championship.

Here is how they have shaped out this season and the road ahead.

NCAA

Vladislav Lukashevich – Michigan State (Ranked 1st overall)

A 2021 fourth-round pick (120th overall) has recorded seven points (goal, six assists) and a +11 plus/minus rating in 28 games for the first ranked Spartans.

Steady on the backend, Lukashevich helped Michigan State to a 26-6-4 record this season.

The first seed in the Toledo Region, Michigan State will play Cornell on Thursday, March 27th at 5:30 p.m. ET on ESPN+.

Jack Devine – Denver (NCHC) (Ranked 6th overall)

Another standout season for Devine, who is once again a Top 10 Finalist for the Hobey Baker Award, the Denver forward leads the country in assists (43) and points (56).

The 2022 seventh-round pick (221st overall) pick led the Pioneers to a 29-11-1 record, while being ranked sixth in the country.

Looking to go back-to-back, the third seeded Pioneers will take on Providence in the Manchester Region on Friday, March 28th at 5:30 p.m. ET on ESPN+.

Tyler Muszelik – UConn (Hockey East) (Ranked 7th overall)

It’s been a historic season for UConn.

Ranked seventh in the country, going 22-11-4, the Huskies earned their first NCAA Tournament bid in hockey.

Leading the way in net, Muszelik has posted a 12-6-3 record, .914 save percentage, 2.28 goals against average, and one shutout.

The second seed in the Allentown Region, the 2022 sixth-round pick (189th overall) and UConn will face-off against Quinnipiac on Friday, March 28th at 5 p.m. ET on ESPNU.

CHL

WHL

Hunter St. Martin - Medicine Hat Tigers

What a year it has been for St. Martin.

In 65 games, the 2024 sixth-round pick (193rd overall) tallied 59 points (39 goals, 20 assists) for Medicine Hat.

His 39 goals are the second most on the team.

The Tigers and St. Martin will play the Swift Current Broncos in the first round of the WHL playoffs starting Friday, March 28th.

Gracyn Sawchyn - Edmonton Oil Kings

After setting career highs a year ago, Sawchyn has brought his game to an even higher level this season.

Setting new benchmarks, the 20-year-old forward has tallied 78 points (30 goals, 48 assists) in 54 games.

The 2023 second-round pick (63rd overall) leads the Oil Kings in goals, assists, and points.

Edmonton will go to battle with the Prince Albert Raiders starting Friday, March 28th.

QMJHL

Luke Coughlin - Rimouski Oceanic

The alternate captain took another step in his fourth season with Rimouski.

Playing in 54 games, the 19-year-old defenseman notched a career-high 24 points (four goals, 20 assists) and a +28 plus/minus rating.

The Oceanic will host the Charlottetown Islanders on Friday, March 28th.

Follow @NCAAIceHockey and @CHLHockey for updates throughout the postseason.

