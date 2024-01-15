PREVIEW: Panthers host Ducks for afternoon battle in Sunrise 

SUNRISE, Fla. – The Florida Panthers will look to start a new streak when they host the Anaheim Ducks for an afternoon battle at Amerant Bank Arena on Monday at 1 p.m. ET.

At 27-13-2, Florida enters today’s game in second place in the Atlantic Division.

“Lately, we’ve been playing the right way,” Panthers defenseman Gustav Forsling said following Sunday’s practice at the Baptist Health IcePlex. “Even last game, I think we played well but we couldn’t get the bounces. Just keep doing what we’ve been doing.”

After winning nine straight games, Florida’s streak came to an end just before it hit double digits with a 4-1 loss to the New Jersey Devils on Saturday. With all the puck luck belonging to the Devils, the Panthers hit what felt like at least six posts in defeat.

Standing tall in New Jersey’s net, Nico Daws stopped 36 of 37 shots.

But despite not picking up any points, the Panthers still played well enough to win. By the time the final horn sounded, they owned lopsided advantages over the Devils in shot attempts (80-43), high-danger shot attempts (21-6) and expected goals (3.85-2.89).

“If we’re going to lose a game, we want to lose it the way we did,” Panthers head coach Paul Maurice said. “The other guy’s goalie was really, really good. We didn’t play casual. It wasn’t easy or smooth, but it definitely wasn’t casual. That’s what you’ll need.”

Netting the lone goal against the Devils, Sam Reinhart, an NHL All-Star, increased his team-leading goal total to 31. Finding the back of the net for the sixth straight game on the power play, he matched the record for the longest such streak in NHL history.

After backing up Sergei Bobrovsky last game, Anthony Stolarz is expected to get the nod in net against the Ducks. Owning a 6-3-1 record with a .923 save percentage, the 29-year-old veteran has gone 2-0-0 with a .959 save percentage over his last two starts.

Spending four seasons with the Ducks before joining the Panthers on a one-year deal this past summer, Stolarz has already faced his former team once this season. Manning the crease back on Nov. 17, he made 34 saves to lead Florida to a 2-1 win on the road in Anaheim.

"He's in a rhythm," Maurice said. "I think (Panthers goalie coach) Rob Tallas does a fantastic job laying out the next couple of weeks [for him]. While there's no guarantees you'll play in any one game, you have an idea."

In seventh place in the Pacific Division at 14-27-1, the Ducks have really cooled off after a solid start to their campaign. Losing seven of their last eight games, they enter today’s matchup attempting to bounce back from a 5-1 loss at Tampa Bay on Saturday.

Over that eight-game stretch, they’ve scored two or fewer goals six times.

Already without Trevor Zegas (ankle) for six to eight weeks, the Ducks have been missing star rookie Leo Carlsson (knee) for the last 10 games. Carlsson, the second-overall pick in the 2023 draft, has tallied eight goals and seven assists this season.

That said, Carlsson has been practicing and could possibly return to action as early as this afternoon.

Making his first trip to the All-Star Game, former Panther Frank Vatrano leads Anaheim in goals (21) and points (31). Second in scoring, Mason McTavish has notched 27 points (12 goals, 15 assists), while Troy Terry sits in third with 26 points (10 goals, 16 assists).

Between the pipes, the Ducks will either turn to Lukas Dostal or John Gibson against the Panthers. Dostal, who played last game, has gone 7-10-1 with a .901 save percentage, while Gibson sits at 7-17-0 with a .900 save percentage.

Despite Anaheim’s record, the Panthers won’t be taking them lightly.

“They haven’t won a lot, but they’ve beat good teams,” Maurice said. “It’s still the NHL. Some nights you’re playing the other team; some nights you’re playing the game of hockey. The game of hockey demands certain things and if you don’t meet those demands anybody beats you.”

In addition to Vatrano, Panthers fans will also enjoy seeing another familiar face – or beard – across the ice this afternoon as Radko Gudas makes his return to Sunrise.

Prior to joining the Ducks on a three-year contract this past summer, Gudas spent three seasons with the Panthers and is credited with helping build the team’s current tough-to-play-against culture.

He also played a big role in helping the Panthers reach the 2023 Stanley Cup Final.

"He meant a lot [to us],” Forsling said of his former blue-line buddy. “The fans loved him and the guys here loved him. A lot of memories with that guy. It's going to be fun."

PREGAME QUOTES

“The danger now is playing us last year. All the teams in January that had to play us in January when we were just hungrier than they were because of the situation we were in. You can’t manufacture it.” – Paul Maurice

“[We’re learning] just what it takes every night to win in this league. It’s a hard league. A tough league. If we play that way, we’re always giving ourselves a chance to win.” – Gustav Forsling

FIVE CATS STATS

- Gustav Forsling is two assists away from his 100th NHL assist.

- Aleksander Barkov has dished out six assists over his last four games.

- Sam Reinhart leads the NHL with 16 power-play goals.

- Niko Mikkola leads Florida in blocked shots (71) and hits (77).

- Matthew Tkachuk has scored seven goals in his last six games.

PROJECTED LINEUP (SUBJECT TO CHANGE)

Forwards

Evan Rodrigues – Aleksander Barkov – Sam Reinhart

Carter Verhaeghe – Sam Bennett – Matthew Tkachuk

Eetu Luostarinen – Anton Lundell – Ryan Lomberg

Jonah Gadjovich – Kevin Stenlund – Will Lockwood

Defensemen

Gustav Forsling – Aaron Ekblad

Niko Mikkola – Brandon Montour

Oliver Ekman-Larsson – Josh Mahura

Goaltenders

Anthony Stolarz

Sergei Bobrovsky

RECENT TRANSACTIONS

- Jan. 10: F Mackie Samoskevich loaned to Charlotte (AHL)

- Jan. 5: F Mackie Samoskevich recalled from Charlotte (AHL)

- Jan. 3: D Uvis Balinskis signed to a two-year contract extension

HOW TO WATCH

When: Monday, Jan. 15 at 1 p.m. ET

Where: Amerant Bank Arena – Sunrise, FL

TV & Streaming: Bally Sports Florida, Bally Sports+

Radio: 560 WQAM (Dade/Broward); 1230 WBZT (Palm Beach); 100.3 WCTH (Florida Keys); 101.7 WCZR (Treasure Coast); SiriusXM Channel 219 / App & Streaming 932; Panthers App

Tickets: Here