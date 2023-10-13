News Feed

Florida Panthers to Host Second Annual ‘Pink in the Rink’ Night Presented by Promise Fund of Florida & Baptist Health Cancer Care on Saturday, Oct. 21

RECAP: Wild 2, Panthers 0

PREVIEW: With fresh faces in the lineup, Panthers kick off season in Minnesota 

Florida Panthers Announce Multi-Year Partnership with Publix Super Markets

Florida Panthers Announce Partnership with CHEQ as Official Point of Sale & Mobile Ordering

‘Just the Start’: Samoskevich makes roster, gets set for NHL debut

Q&A: Panthers GM Bill Zito talks tough cuts, final roster and more!

Hispanic Excellence: Standouts in Business & Non-profit

Florida Panthers Announce 2023-24 Opening Day Roster

Can’t-Miss Home Games for the Panthers in 2023-24

RECAP: Panthers 6, Lightning 3

POSTCARD: OEL Checks in from Orlando

Bally Sports to Broadcast 70 Florida Panthers Games in 2023-24 Season

Hispanic Excellence: Standouts in Healthcare & Public Service

RECAP: Lightning 2, Panthers 0 (Preseason)

Samoskevich will have chance to shine in Orlando

For Lorentz, Perseverance Paid Off

Cats gearing up for regular season, enjoying preseason getaways

POSTCARD: Samoskevich checks in after NHL debut

20-year-old rookie checks in after making his NHL debut in Minnesota

Hey Panthers fans,

Yesterday was definitely a day that I’ll remember forever.

I went to high school in Minnesota, so I’d actually been to a bunch of games in that arena over the years. With that kind of history, to make my NHL debut there was pretty special. One day you’re in high school, and then the next you’re on the ice. It was cool to go through all of that.

I couldn’t really take my usual nap before the game. I wasn’t too nervous or anything, I was just taking it all in. But I slept pretty well the night before, for sure. Other than that, I was able to stick to the routine pretty good and was ready to go when it was time for the game.

Heading out for my rookie lap, in my head I just kept telling myself not to fall and to hit the net with my first shot. I really wanted to make sure I didn’t miss. It was special to share it with Uvis, too. He’s a great guy. I just met him at the start of camp and we’ve bonded good since then.

Waiting for my first shift was a little nerve-racking. The atmosphere in the rink was pretty crazy and the building was loud. But I think that just got me amped up. About three shifts in, it just became another hockey game. Before that it felt like things were going at 5X, but then it slowed down.

It takes just a little bit to get your legs going and get your mind going. I had faith in myself. I knew my opportunity was going to come. I just let those first couple shifts roll on by and waited for my opportunity to show what I could do. I felt like I did that. I liked the way that I played.

Overall, it’s been pretty cool just being a part of this team. These are players that I’ve watched in the past, and now I’m sharing a locker room with them, sitting in a stall next to them. They’re all great people. They’ve made it an easy transition for me. I’ve had a blast with everything.

It was super cool getting to see my family after the game. They had a blast. It’s been a little bit since I’ve seen them, so having them there was extra special. They’ve been through it all with me. They’ve helped me so much along the way. It meant to so much for them to be there. It stinks we couldn’t get the win, but that’s all right because there’s a lot more to come.

Now that I’ve made my debut, I’m not looking too far ahead.

I’m just worried about the next game, the next day.

Thanks for the support and see you back in South Florida,

Mackie Samoskevich

*As told to FloridaPanthers.com’s Jameson Olive