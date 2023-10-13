POSTCARD: Samoskevich checks in after NHL debut

Waiting for my first shift was a little nerve-racking. The atmosphere in the rink was pretty crazy and the building was loud. But I think that just got me amped up. About three shifts in, it just became another hockey game. Before that it felt like things were going at 5X, but then it slowed down.

It takes just a little bit to get your legs going and get your mind going. I had faith in myself. I knew my opportunity was going to come. I just let those first couple shifts roll on by and waited for my opportunity to show what I could do. I felt like I did that. I liked the way that I played.

Overall, it’s been pretty cool just being a part of this team. These are players that I’ve watched in the past, and now I’m sharing a locker room with them, sitting in a stall next to them. They’re all great people. They’ve made it an easy transition for me. I’ve had a blast with everything.

It was super cool getting to see my family after the game. They had a blast. It’s been a little bit since I’ve seen them, so having them there was extra special. They’ve been through it all with me. They’ve helped me so much along the way. It meant to so much for them to be there. It stinks we couldn’t get the win, but that’s all right because there’s a lot more to come.

Now that I’ve made my debut, I’m not looking too far ahead.

I’m just worried about the next game, the next day.

Thanks for the support and see you back in South Florida,

Mackie Samoskevich

*As told to FloridaPanthers.com’s Jameson Olive