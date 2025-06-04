Panthers meet the media prior to Stanley Cup Final

Tidbits from a busy Media Day prior to Game 1 in Edmonton

By Jameson Olive
EDMONTON – From a dream come true to a bit of déjà vu.

A year removed from winning their first-ever Stanley Cup, the Florida Panthers found themselves back at familiar podiums during Media Day at Rogers Place on Tuesday.

“You have this incredible experience with a group of guys that you care so much about, and then you come back next year and want to do it again,” head coach Paul Maurice said. “It’s such a wonderful thing.”

With their rematch against the Edmonton Oilers getting underway on Wednesday, each player on the Panthers spent time speaking with reporters on a wide variety of topics.

From long flights to Lord Stanley, there was certainly a lot to talk about.

Here are some of the highlights.

GETTING GREEDY

Matthew Tkachuk noticed it right away.

At his podium, he sat next to a poster of himself hoisting the Stanley Cup.

It was a glimpse of the past, but possibly also of the future if he has his way.

"It's why we're here," Tkachuk said when asked about the poster. "Playing hockey in June for the third straight year and a chance to be part of history."

Speaking of history, there’s more than a little at stake.

If the Panthers outlast the Oilers yet again, they’ll be just the third team this century to repeat, joining the Pittsburgh Penguins (2016, 2017) and Tampa Bay Lightning (2020, 2021).

They can also become the first team to defeat the same opponent in back-to-back Cup Finals since the Montreal Canadiens beat the Boston Bruins in both 1977 and 1978.

Even as defending champs, the Panthers are just as hungry as they were last year.

“It makes you greedier,” Tkachuk said of trying to repeat. “I said it at the beginning of the year, it was such an incredible life-changing moment, and we just want to do it again.”

THE GOOD CHICKEN

There’s been a lot of articles written recently on a handful of teams possibly having an upper hand in the NHL these days due to playing in states with no current income tax.

Oddly enough, these concerns weren’t raised when these teams weren’t winning.

But with a team from Florida in the Cup Final for the sixth straight season, it was one of the first questions fielded by general manager and president of hockey operations Bill Zito.

As always, the Panthers’ architect had all the right words.

If you want to know why they’re having success, it starts with the team -- not taxes.

“The most important thing for us in attracting players is I think the players have understood now how much we’ve been empowered by ownership to try to do the right things,” Zito said. “It can’t be overstated what the Viola family has done for us. … To allow us the flexibility to do things we think are necessary to try to win and try to have an excellent organization.”

While Zito pointed to things like the team’s new practice facility in downtown Fort Lauderdale as selling points, he also highlighted the importance of the little things.

“They know if the chicken isn’t right, we’re going to get new chicken,” he said. “It sort of transcends all that we do. It sounds silly, but it’s true and it’s real.”

To hear more from Zito, check out the clip in the post below.

THE CALM CAPTAIN

There’s no more high-pressure situation than the Stanley Cup Final.

But with the “C” on Aleksander Barkov, the Panthers don’t sweat it.

“I’ve never seen him stressed,” teammate Sam Bennett said. “I’ve never seen him panic. He’s always calm, cool and collected. He always seems to have an answer for any hurdle that our team has. He’s not the most outspoken guy, but his composure calms [all of us].”

A dominant player with a subdued demeanor, Barkov, who became the first Finn to captain a team to the Stanley Cup last year, is ready to lead the Panthers into battle once again.

Finishing tied with Tkachuk for first on the team in scoring during last year’s run to the Cup, the three-time Selke Trophy winner currently paces the Panthers with 17 points (six goals, 11 assists) through 17 playoff games, while also winning a team-high 57.9% of his faceoffs.

“We knew how hard that was, but also we experienced how great it feels,” Barkov said of trying to repeat. “We all want to feel the same way. We want to have those emotions again. We know how hard we worked to get to this point again.”

POKER PANTHERS

Before the Panthers put on their game faces, they work on their poker faces.

On their long flight from Fort Lauderdale to Edmonton on Tuesday, players, as expected, spent most of their time trying to outsmart one another at the card table.

With the bets increasing each and every round of the playoffs – a fact recently revealed by Aaron Ekblad on Territory Talk – Brad Marchand claims to have been the biggest winner.

"The IRS might be coming after me,” he smiled.

But when asked about the team’s intense poker games, Ekblad said it’s about more than just cards.

In telling a story about former teammate Josh Mahura, a member of the Panthers from 2022-24, he explained that the relationships formed at the table are what it’s all about.

“He gained five friends for life by being at that table,” Ekblad said.

LUOSTY IN THE SPOTLIGHT

Eetu Luostarinen isn’t a secret in South Florida.

In fact, he’s even got his own branded shirt for sale at Pantherland.

But through his outstanding play in this year’s playoffs, the 26-year-old winger certainly talked to more reporters than usual on Media Day as he’s quickly become a name to know in the NHL.

Through 17 playoff games, he’s already logged 13 points (four goals, nine assists).

“I don’t mind it,” Luostarinen smiled when asked about his increased exposure. “It’s been great so far. We’ve done a great job. It’s not easy to get to this point.”

In last year’s Cup Final against the Oilers, Luostarinen posted a goal and an assist.

“It’s a fresh start,” he said. “We’re excited for the challenge.”

CONTRACT TALKS

While there’s still big games to be played and a Cup to be won, two Panthers were reminded on Media Day that free agency is just around the corner.

On July 1, both Bennett and Ekblad will become free agents.

“Honestly, since the playoffs have started it’s really just taken a back seat,” said Bennett, who’s been with Florida the last five seasons. “I haven’t thought too much about anything other than the playoffs and getting here. Now, the whole focus on winning the Stanley Cup.”

Like Bennett, Ekblad is also just focused on winning right now.

But when asked about his future, Ekblad, also like Bennett, made it clear he loves Florida.

"I live and breathe for the Florida Panthers,” said Ekblad, whose 732 games played are second to only Barkov’s 804 on the franchise all-time list. “I bleed for the Florida Panthers. I've given my body and everything to this team. I want to keep doing it forever, for as long as they'll let me keep coming to the rink."

Right now, the plan is simple.

Win another Cup, then talk about contracts.

RODDY READY TO ROCK

For the rest of his life, he’s a great trivia question.

Who led the Panthers in scoring in the 2024 Stanley Cup Final?

Evan Rodrigues, of course.

After racking up four goals and three assists in seven games to help the Panthers best the Oilers in seven games last June, the versatile forward is ready to pick up right where he left off.

“I think throughout this season the goal has always been to get here,” Rodrigues said of trying to repeat. “We’ve been taking it game by game, with the focus just being on the next one. I don’t think the realization of being in the Final has fully kicked in. I think being here for Media Day is helping that. The excitement is starting to wave through the body.”

Throughout the playoffs, Rodrigues will be doing a blog for the NHL.

You can read his first entry HERE.

