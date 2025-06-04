Panthers meet the media prior to Stanley Cup Final

EDMONTON – From a dream come true to a bit of déjà vu.

A year removed from winning their first-ever Stanley Cup, the Florida Panthers found themselves back at familiar podiums during Media Day at Rogers Place on Tuesday.

“You have this incredible experience with a group of guys that you care so much about, and then you come back next year and want to do it again,” head coach Paul Maurice said. “It’s such a wonderful thing.”

With their rematch against the Edmonton Oilers getting underway on Wednesday, each player on the Panthers spent time speaking with reporters on a wide variety of topics.

From long flights to Lord Stanley, there was certainly a lot to talk about.

Here are some of the highlights.

GETTING GREEDY

Matthew Tkachuk noticed it right away.

At his podium, he sat next to a poster of himself hoisting the Stanley Cup.

It was a glimpse of the past, but possibly also of the future if he has his way.

"It's why we're here," Tkachuk said when asked about the poster. "Playing hockey in June for the third straight year and a chance to be part of history."

Speaking of history, there’s more than a little at stake.

If the Panthers outlast the Oilers yet again, they’ll be just the third team this century to repeat, joining the Pittsburgh Penguins (2016, 2017) and Tampa Bay Lightning (2020, 2021).

They can also become the first team to defeat the same opponent in back-to-back Cup Finals since the Montreal Canadiens beat the Boston Bruins in both 1977 and 1978.

Even as defending champs, the Panthers are just as hungry as they were last year.

“It makes you greedier,” Tkachuk said of trying to repeat. “I said it at the beginning of the year, it was such an incredible life-changing moment, and we just want to do it again.”

THE GOOD CHICKEN

There’s been a lot of articles written recently on a handful of teams possibly having an upper hand in the NHL these days due to playing in states with no current income tax.

Oddly enough, these concerns weren’t raised when these teams weren’t winning.

But with a team from Florida in the Cup Final for the sixth straight season, it was one of the first questions fielded by general manager and president of hockey operations Bill Zito.

As always, the Panthers’ architect had all the right words.

If you want to know why they’re having success, it starts with the team -- not taxes.

“The most important thing for us in attracting players is I think the players have understood now how much we’ve been empowered by ownership to try to do the right things,” Zito said. “It can’t be overstated what the Viola family has done for us. … To allow us the flexibility to do things we think are necessary to try to win and try to have an excellent organization.”

While Zito pointed to things like the team’s new practice facility in downtown Fort Lauderdale as selling points, he also highlighted the importance of the little things.

“They know if the chicken isn’t right, we’re going to get new chicken,” he said. “It sort of transcends all that we do. It sounds silly, but it’s true and it’s real.”

To hear more from Zito, check out the clip in the post below.